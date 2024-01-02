en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jr NTR Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Earthquakes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Indian cinema’s luminary, Jr NTR, recently shared his deep shock and empathy for the people of Japan, reeling from a series of devastating earthquakes. The actor, known for his compelling performances and humanitarian spirit, was in the country just before the disaster struck, making the news hit close to home.

Experiencing the Tremors of Loss

Upon his return, Jr NTR took to social media, expressing his heartfelt concern, solidarity, and prayers for the affected populace. The earthquakes, centered in Ishikawa prefecture, resulted in at least eight fatalities, a number that has since been escalating. The seismic events, totaling 155 since Monday, have caused significant property damage and triggered tsunami warnings, leading to the evacuation of over 97,000 individuals.

From Stardom to Solidarity

Jr NTR’s connection with Japan is not just geographical. He has emerged as a beloved Indian actor among Japanese audiences. His film ‘RRR’ became the highest-grossing Indian movie in Japan in 2022, earning an impressive 410 million yen. However, the joy of this professional milestone was overshadowed by the daunting news of the earthquakes.

Stepping Forward with New Projects

Despite the troubling news, Jr NTR continues to focus on his upcoming projects. Currently, he is working on his next Telugu film, ‘Devara’. This highly anticipated film is set to be released in two parts, with the first part premiering on April 5. A new look from ‘Devara’ was revealed on New Year’s Day, with a glimpse of the film set to be released on January 8. Adding to his busy schedule, Jr NTR has also been roped in for an exciting project titled ‘War 2’ with actor Hrithik Roshan.

As Japan begins its recovery, Jr NTR’s words offer a beacon of support, reflecting the spirit of resilience and unity that is needed now more than ever. The actor’s heartfelt message serves as a reminder that amidst the glitz and glamour of the film world, stars, too, share the weight of global events, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those affected.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

