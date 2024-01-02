Jr NTR Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Earthquakes

Indian cinema’s luminary, Jr NTR, recently shared his deep shock and empathy for the people of Japan, reeling from a series of devastating earthquakes. The actor, known for his compelling performances and humanitarian spirit, was in the country just before the disaster struck, making the news hit close to home.

Experiencing the Tremors of Loss

Upon his return, Jr NTR took to social media, expressing his heartfelt concern, solidarity, and prayers for the affected populace. The earthquakes, centered in Ishikawa prefecture, resulted in at least eight fatalities, a number that has since been escalating. The seismic events, totaling 155 since Monday, have caused significant property damage and triggered tsunami warnings, leading to the evacuation of over 97,000 individuals.

From Stardom to Solidarity

Jr NTR’s connection with Japan is not just geographical. He has emerged as a beloved Indian actor among Japanese audiences. His film ‘RRR’ became the highest-grossing Indian movie in Japan in 2022, earning an impressive 410 million yen. However, the joy of this professional milestone was overshadowed by the daunting news of the earthquakes.

Stepping Forward with New Projects

Despite the troubling news, Jr NTR continues to focus on his upcoming projects. Currently, he is working on his next Telugu film, ‘Devara’. This highly anticipated film is set to be released in two parts, with the first part premiering on April 5. A new look from ‘Devara’ was revealed on New Year’s Day, with a glimpse of the film set to be released on January 8. Adding to his busy schedule, Jr NTR has also been roped in for an exciting project titled ‘War 2’ with actor Hrithik Roshan.

As Japan begins its recovery, Jr NTR’s words offer a beacon of support, reflecting the spirit of resilience and unity that is needed now more than ever. The actor’s heartfelt message serves as a reminder that amidst the glitz and glamour of the film world, stars, too, share the weight of global events, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those affected.