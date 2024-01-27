JPEGMAFIA Clears the Air on Kanye West Controversy, Announces 'Vultures' Release

In a recent turn of events, rapper JPEGMAFIA, born Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks, found himself embroiled in a controversy due to his admiration for fellow artist Kanye West. The backlash began after West was photographed donning a shirt from the band Burzum, known for its connections with neo-Nazi ideologies.

West's Controversial Shirt Stirs Up Trouble

Known for his eccentric sartorial choices, West's Burzum shirt drew immediate attention not for its fashion statement but for the far-right beliefs the band represents. The controversy spilled over onto JPEGMAFIA, who, despite his support for West's music, has never endorsed or aligned himself with such ideologies.

JPEGMAFIA Responds to the Backlash

In an attempt to clear his name, JPEGMAFIA took to Instagram. He clarified that his admiration for West is solely based on the artist's music and has nothing to do with his political beliefs. He condemned those trying to connect him to Nazi ideologies, criticizing the 'oppression Olympics' and highlighting the challenges he faces as a Black man dealing with racism.

West's Upcoming Album 'Vultures': A New Controversy

Adding fuel to the fire, West's forthcoming album 'Vultures', a collaborative effort with Ty Dolla $ign, has also been under the scanner. The album features lyrics allegedly containing anti-Semitic sentiments, and even its cover art has drawn criticism due to its resemblance to the font used by Burzum. West apologized for his anti-Semitic remarks in late 2023 and announced the release dates for the three-volume 'Vultures' project, with the first release scheduled for February 9.

This release schedule has triggered another feud in the music industry. Jack Antonoff, whose album release coincides with that of West's, took to social media to publicly insult West, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing saga.