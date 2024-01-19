JPEGMAFIA and Kanye West: From Public Spat to Potential Collaboration

Brooklyn rapper JPEGMAFIA, affectionately known as Peggy, has created a stir in the music world by hinting at a potential collaboration with Kanye West. This speculation was fuelled by recent Instagram posts showcasing the two artists together. The possible alliance comes as a surprise to fans, given Peggy's public criticism of Kanye West on Twitter, where he questioned West's selection of collaborators.

From Criticism to Collaboration

Previously, JPEGMAFIA had expressed his exasperation over being overshadowed by other artists, whom he perceived as less talented. Utilizing metaphorical language, Peggy portrayed himself as a 'scientist in the lab' and a 'surgeon' in the music industry, while describing some of West's recent musical endeavors as 'mid.' Despite these earlier comments, the Instagram photos depict both artists in a congenial setting, suggesting that past grievances may have been set aside.

A Public Display of Reconciliation

Interestingly, the photos also feature Kanye West flaunting his new titanium dentures and a pearl necklace, offering fans a glimpse into his personal style choices. The reunion of the two artists has sparked conjecture among fans about a potential collaboration on West's forthcoming album 'Vultures.' This upcoming album is also anticipated to feature Ty Dolla $ign, another renowned artist in the music industry.

Anticipating 'Vultures'

Despite multiple postponements, Ty Dolla $ign has reassured fans that the 'Vultures' album is still on track for release. This anticipation, coupled with the potential collaboration between JPEGMAFIA and Kanye West, has heightened excitement among fans. It remains to be seen whether the speculated alliance will indeed materialize and how it might shape the music landscape.