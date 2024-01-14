Joyce Carol Oates Stirs Controversy with Bible Fiction Comment

Noted author and Pulitzer Prize finalist, Joyce Carol Oates, has recently come under fire following her controversial comments on the Bible, which she referred to as a ‘work of fiction’ and a ‘fertile ground for hypocrisy.’ Her remarks, made in response to a post by podcaster and writer Matthew Sitman, have stirred a hornet’s nest on social media, sparking a widespread backlash.

Controversy Sparked by a Tweet

Sitman’s post concerned the distressing plight of an Alabama inmate and juxtaposed it with the Christian obligation to care for widows, orphans, and prisoners. Oates responded by challenging the grouping of these categories, and she further critiqued Christians for selectively adhering to biblical verses. This critique, particularly her characterisation of the Bible as fiction, triggered a flurry of reactions, both humorous and critical, primarily from Christians and conservatives.

The Backlash

Rev. Ben Johnson, Senior Editor at The Family Research Council, sought to underscore the Bible’s profound influence compared to Oates’ works. He emphasized the transformative impact of the Bible on countless lives and civilizations, subtly downplaying the significance of Oates’ literary contributions. On the other hand, Christian author Taylor Patrick O’Neill dismissed Oates’ perspective as unoriginal, implying that her views were perhaps cliched and lacking in-depth understanding.

Impact on Oates’ Legacy

Several public figures expressed disappointment at Oates’ engagement in such online debates, suggesting that it might tarnish her legacy. They lamented that her comments on religion, particularly one with such a vast follower base, could potentially eclipse her achievements as an acclaimed author. The incident has sparked widespread discussion not only about the sanctity and interpretation of religious texts but also the role of public figures in such debates.