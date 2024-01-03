en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Joy to the WORLD: The Thunderpuke Christmas Special’ – A Spectacular Night of Drag

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
‘Joy to the WORLD: The Thunderpuke Christmas Special’ – A Spectacular Night of Drag

On a cool December evening, the renowned duo of Eva Le Queen and Marina Summers, celebrated for their performances on Drag Race Philippines, headlined their debut event, ‘Joy to the WORLD: The Thunderpuke Christmas Special.’ The event, held on December 23, 2023, was a medley of comedy, beauty, and drag, fulfilling its promise to entertain with a variety of performances including stand-up, improv, and impersonations.

Unleashing the Queens: A Night of Laughter and Glamour

Highlights of the evening included the ‘Queens Roast: The Roast of Lady Morgana,’ where Le Queen’s inherent comedic talent was in full display. The audience was also treated to the return of their Snatch Game characters, Rufa Mae Quinto and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, battling in a Christmas-themed improv segment and lip sync performance. The event was emceed by Baus Rufo, whose comedic zingers were a crowd favourite.

Christmas in Drag: A Showcase of Talent

Alongside the laughter and banter, the event also featured lip sync performances with Christmas themes, allowing the queens to showcase their individual talents in dance and emotional expression. Deja, Myx Chanel, Zymba Ding, and Empy Radora each had their moment to shine under the spotlight. Maxie, a contestant from ‘Queen of the Universe,’ also captivated the audience with a Taylor Swift singalong, adding a touch of mainstream pop culture to the evening.

A New Tradition in the Making?

The ‘Joy to the WORLD: The Thunderpuke Christmas Special’ was so well-received that there are calls for it to become an annual December occurrence. This reflects the growth and popularity of Le Queen and Summers as performers since their time on Drag Race Philippines, demonstrating how drag continues to push boundaries and evolve, becoming an increasingly mainstream form of entertainment.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fox's 'We Are Family' Musical Contest: A New Twist in the TV Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

By BNN Correspondents

'12th Fail': A Tribute to UPSC Aspirants' Journey, Features Real-Life IRS Officer Cameo, Nominated for Oscar 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vincent Neil Emerson: A Rising Star in the Modern Country/Americana Ge ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Vincent Neil Emerson: A Rising Star in the Modern Country/Americana Ge ...
heart comment 0
Preserving Niger’s Drumbeat Language: A Cultural Struggle

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Preserving Niger's Drumbeat Language: A Cultural Struggle
Echo of Hope Amid Challenges: A December Wrap-up of the Entertainment Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Echo of Hope Amid Challenges: A December Wrap-up of the Entertainment Industry
London’s Theatres Set the Stage for a Spectacular Year

By BNN Correspondents

London's Theatres Set the Stage for a Spectacular Year
Board Games’ Resurgence: A Tale of Social Deduction and Shared Experience

By Salman Khan

Board Games' Resurgence: A Tale of Social Deduction and Shared Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
45 seconds
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
48 seconds
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
2 mins
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
2 mins
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
2 mins
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
2 mins
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
2 mins
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
2 mins
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
2 mins
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app