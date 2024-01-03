‘Joy to the WORLD: The Thunderpuke Christmas Special’ – A Spectacular Night of Drag

On a cool December evening, the renowned duo of Eva Le Queen and Marina Summers, celebrated for their performances on Drag Race Philippines, headlined their debut event, ‘Joy to the WORLD: The Thunderpuke Christmas Special.’ The event, held on December 23, 2023, was a medley of comedy, beauty, and drag, fulfilling its promise to entertain with a variety of performances including stand-up, improv, and impersonations.

Unleashing the Queens: A Night of Laughter and Glamour

Highlights of the evening included the ‘Queens Roast: The Roast of Lady Morgana,’ where Le Queen’s inherent comedic talent was in full display. The audience was also treated to the return of their Snatch Game characters, Rufa Mae Quinto and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, battling in a Christmas-themed improv segment and lip sync performance. The event was emceed by Baus Rufo, whose comedic zingers were a crowd favourite.

Christmas in Drag: A Showcase of Talent

Alongside the laughter and banter, the event also featured lip sync performances with Christmas themes, allowing the queens to showcase their individual talents in dance and emotional expression. Deja, Myx Chanel, Zymba Ding, and Empy Radora each had their moment to shine under the spotlight. Maxie, a contestant from ‘Queen of the Universe,’ also captivated the audience with a Taylor Swift singalong, adding a touch of mainstream pop culture to the evening.

A New Tradition in the Making?

The ‘Joy to the WORLD: The Thunderpuke Christmas Special’ was so well-received that there are calls for it to become an annual December occurrence. This reflects the growth and popularity of Le Queen and Summers as performers since their time on Drag Race Philippines, demonstrating how drag continues to push boundaries and evolve, becoming an increasingly mainstream form of entertainment.