Joy Sunday Appointed as New Global Ambassador for Lancome

In a recent announcement, acclaimed actress Joy Sunday has joined the prestigious roster of global ambassadors for Lancome, a beauty brand owned by L’Oréal. Sunday, known for her roles in ‘Dear White People’ and ‘Wednesday,’ will star in future marketing campaigns, adding her unique energy and talent to the brand’s image. She joins celebrities like Zendaya, Aya Nakamura, Hoyeon Jung, and Emma Chamberlain who have previously represented the brand.

Embodying Confidence and Individuality

Sunday, a New York City native, has carved out a bold and distinct presence on the red carpet. She attributes her confidence and individuality to her upbringing, which has consistently reflected in her beauty style. The 27-year-old actress’s first campaign with Lancome will promote the L’absolu Rouge Intimatte Blushing Nudes line. This collection features universally-flattering shades and a unique petal-shaped bullet for easy application. Among the collection, the shade named ‘Burst of Joy’ stands as Sunday’s favorite.

Anticipation for Sunday’s First Appearance as a Lancome Ambassador

In addition to her new role, Sunday will make her first red carpet appearance as a Lancome ambassador at the 2023 Emmy Awards. This event follows her successful roles in various series and her collaborative visit with Lancome to the Louvre in Paris. The anticipation is high for her appearance at the Emmys, where she aims to make a significant impact.

Lancome’s Commitment to Empowering Women

Sunday expressed her admiration for Lancome’s commitment to empowering women and promoting inclusivity and innovation. She is proud to represent a brand that aligns so closely with her own beliefs. Françoise Lehmann, Lancome global brand president, praised Sunday’s talent and values, stating that she will bring a unique touch to the Lancome family. In addition to her work with Lancome, Sunday is also involved in several other projects this year, including producing a short docu-narrative and writing and producing her own projects.