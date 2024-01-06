en English
Arts & Entertainment

Joy FM’s 90s Jam Returns: A Nostalgic Journey Back to the Golden Era of Music

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Joy FM’s 90s Jam, the iconic event celebrating a golden era of music, made a triumphant return on January 5th after a two-year hiatus. The event, held on the rooftop of the City Galleria, provided a nostalgic journey back to the 1990s, a decade that still resonates deeply with music enthusiasts worldwide. The jam, renowned for its unique blend of music genres, attracted thousands of attendees, all eager to relive the distinctive sounds and style of the 90s.

Relishing the 90s Vibes

The event, featuring Ghana’s top Disc Jockeys including DJ Black, DJ Nii Aryee Tagoe, and Andy Dosty, provided patrons with a platform to immerse themselves in the sounds that defined the memorable 90s. The DJs spun classic tunes from an era known for its unique mix of music genres like hip hop, pop, funk, along with Ghana’s own burger highlife and hiplife, transforming the rooftop into a time machine.

Music That Defined a Decade

Artists such as Tupac, Notorious BIG, Heavy D, and Sisqo were among those whose music filled the air, evoking an atmosphere of nostalgia. Revellers dressed in 90s fashion, danced to these iconic songs, reviving dance moves from the decade like Bumping and Grinding, Breakdancing.

A Night to Remember

The Joy FM 90s Jam not only brought back the sounds of the 90s but also rekindled the spirit of the decade, a period marked by its distinctive culture and vibrant youth. It was an energetic and memorable night, a testament to the enduring appeal of the 90s, the music, the fashion, and the indomitable spirit that defined it.

Arts & Entertainment Ghana Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

