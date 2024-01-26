Jowee Omicil Pays Tribute to Haitian History with 'Spiritual Healing: Bwa Kayiman Freedom Suite'

Canadian saxophonist, Jowee Omicil, a prominent figure in the Haitian diaspora, has released his sixth album, 'Spiritual Healing: Bwa Kayiman Freedom Suite.' The album is a vibrant tribute to the history of Haitian resistance and liberation from the chains of slavery. The music, imbued with elements of free jazz, encapsulates the spirit of the slave rebellion that took place on August 14, 1791, in the Cayman Forest. This rebellion marked a defining moment in the abolitionist movement in the erstwhile French colony of Saint Domingue, paving the way for Haiti's independence in January 1804.

Embracing the Diversity of West Indian Culture

The album narrates the story of these revolts and the audacious journey towards a new horizon. Omicil employs improvisation to express the raw truth, embracing the rich diversity of West Indian culture. Known for his role in 'The Eddy' on Netflix, Omicil has collaborated with renowned musicians such as Randy Kerber, Jonathan Jurion, Arnaud Dolmen, Yoann Danier, and Jendah Manga to create the music.

A Musical Tribute to Haitian History

The album is structured in 21 segments, drawing inspiration from Afro-Atlantic spiritual traditions and the resilience of slaves. These enslaved individuals carried with them the deities of ancient African kingdoms and the principles of the Bantu-Kongo people. Their spirit is reflected in Omicil's music, which resonates with the echoes of their struggle and liberation.

Music: A Testament to the Healing Power of the Universe

The album, recorded in Paris during the pandemic, features Omicil playing various wind instruments in a quintet. The composition is an hour-long, improvised piece consisting of 21 seamless transitions, invoking a sense of dialogue and contemplation. Transcending the past, the music serves as a testament to the healing power of the universe, embodying the power of spiritual healing through the medium of sound.