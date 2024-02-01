Jovonta Patton to Make History as First Gospel Artist at First Avenue

In the vibrant history of First Avenue, a venue known for hosting legendary artists, a new page is set to be turned. Jovonta Patton, a north Minneapolis native, is poised to carve his own niche into this chronicle, becoming the first gospel artist to grace its stage in its 53-year existence. This feat is not just a personal triumph for Patton, but a monumental moment for gospel music—an affirmation of its ever-evolving resonance with diverse audiences.

A Dream Realized

Patton, whose recording career spans 16 years, has been a regular feature on WCCO. His journey, marked by passion and persistence, is now touching a high note that, until recently, seemed surreal. As he steps onto the First Avenue stage, he walks in the footsteps of icons like Prince, The Time, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis. But rather than being daunted by these colossal shadows, Patton views it as an honor to create his own historical moment within this hallowed space.

Reconnecting with Roots

Known for his modern gospel tradition, Patton’s upcoming concert promises a unique blend of the old and the new. He reunites with his first ensemble, DFY, and introduces live horns—an homage to the Minneapolis sound he grew up with. This fusion is a testament to Patton's versatility and his commitment to keeping the gospel music tradition alive while infusing it with contemporary elements.

A Show with a Purpose

The timing of Patton's performance is equally significant—it aligns with the onset of Black History Month. This confluence of events amplifies the importance of his endeavor as he aims to make black, Minnesota, and music history simultaneously. In a heartfelt gesture, Patton's three daughters will join him on stage. His hope is to deliver music that not just pleases the ears, but also nourishes the souls of his audience. Tickets for the show, scheduled for a Friday at 7 p.m., are priced at $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

In the end, Patton's upcoming performance at First Avenue is more than just a concert—it's a celebration of the gospel genre's evolution, a tribute to Minneapolis's rich musical heritage, and a testament to the transformative power of dreams.