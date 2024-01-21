Josie Gibson Debunks Rumors, Confirms Continuance on This Morning

Television star Josie Gibson, known for her stints on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and This Morning, recently addressed swirling rumors about her departure from the popular morning show. Through a social media post, Gibson clarified that she has not, in fact, parted ways with the show, putting to rest the conjectures that have been occupying the minds of her fans.

Clarifying Misunderstandings

The rumors about Gibson's departure started making rounds after she shared a message about her 'last day' on This Morning. The post had led to fans questioning whether she was leaving the show permanently. However, Gibson's recent Instagram post, featuring a picture of herself on This Morning, confirmed her ongoing association with the show. She expressed her gratitude towards her followers for their unwavering support amidst the confusion.

The Show Must Go On

The 'last day' Gibson referred to was her final day hosting the show alongside Dermot O'Leary, as Alison Hammond was scheduled to return, and Sian Welby was to take over the following week. ITV is currently searching for a permanent replacement for Holly Willoughby, and Gibson's name has been floating around as a potential contender. Gibson, who joined This Morning as a presenter in 2019, after winning the 11th series of Big Brother in 2010, continues to be a familiar face for the show's audience.

Overwhelming Support

Gibson's post garnered supportive reactions from fans, as well as fellow celebrities. Big Brother winner Jordan Sangha and This Morning's co-host Alison Hammond were among those who expressed their support. The overwhelming response also saw many fans calling for Gibson to become a permanent presenter on the show. Amidst this support, Gibson also shared her excitement about her first appearance on Dancing On Ice, thanking the crew for having her.