Josh Thomas Returns to Stage With 'Let's Tidy Up': A Reflection on Life and Self-Improvement Culture

Australian comedian Josh Thomas is back in the limelight with his new show 'Let's Tidy Up,' marking his return to the stage after a four-year hiatus, a global pandemic, and two seasons of his US show 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay.' Thomas last toured Australia in 2019 with 'Whoopsie Daisy,' an act reflecting his experiences of relocating to Los Angeles.

Transition from Standup to Television

Initially carving his career niche in standup comedy, Thomas gradually shifted his focus to the medium of television. His series 'Please Like Me' became a hit, consolidating his reputation as a gifted storyteller. Despite his successful stint in standup, Thomas has openly expressed a preference for television.

'Let's Tidy Up': A Peek into Thomas's Life

'Let's Tidy Up' offers insight into Thomas's life after receiving two significant diagnoses: ADHD and Autism. Interestingly, the latter diagnosis came while he was making 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay,' a show in which his character assumes guardianship of his teenage half-sisters. The standup act delves into Thomas's efforts to organize his house and examines the broader implications of his diagnoses. It explores the difficulties of coping with change and dealing with 'incurable' behaviors.

A Critique of Self-Improvement Culture

The performance is heavily laced with personal anecdotes from his childhood, social circumstances, and adult life. It presents a critical view of self-improvement culture and the unrealistic expectations it often fosters. Co-written with playwright Lally Katz, the show is characterized by chaotic energy and structure and does not follow a clear narrative arc. It concludes without any profound revelations, notwithstanding Thomas's assertion that he is fine without therapy.

'Let's Tidy Up' is currently running at the Sydney Opera House until February 18th and will continue its Australian tour until May.