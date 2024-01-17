Josh Stewart Bids Adieu to 'Criminal Minds: Evolution', Fans Await New Course

In the world of series revivals, characters come and go, but few have managed to leave an indelible mark like NOPD detective William LaMontagne Jr. Josh Stewart, known for brilliantly portraying the character in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution', has announced his departure from the critically acclaimed series, leaving fans and fellow cast members in a state of poignant nostalgia.

Stewart's Stellar Run on the Show

Since Season 2 of 'Criminal Minds', Stewart's character, William LaMontagne Jr., has been a recurring presence, captivating audiences with his tenacious spirit and emotional depth. LaMontagne's narrative arc reached a climax when he married A.J. Cook's character, Special Agent JJ Jareau, in the Season 7 finale, marking a momentous event in the series' history.

Real-Life Illness Inspires On-Screen Drama

In the first season of the series revival, 'Criminal Minds: Evolution', LaMontagne grappled with a cancer scare that shockingly paralleled a real-life illness experienced by A.J. Cook's husband. Showrunner Erica Messer expressed an earnest desire to honor the real-life inspiration, weaving a storyline that resonated deeply with viewers. Ultimately, LaMontagne's condition was revealed to be a treatable thyroid issue, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the tumultuous narrative.

Implications of Stewart's Departure

With Stewart's exit, a void has been left in the heart of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'. The show's narrative will continue without William LaMontagne Jr., compelling writers to navigate a new course for the upcoming season. The announcement has stirred curiosity among fans, who eagerly anticipate how the series will address his conspicuous absence. Representatives from Paramount+ have yet to respond to queries regarding Stewart's departure, adding a layer of mystery to the unfolding storyline.