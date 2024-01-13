Josh Hutcherson Embraces Viral TikTok Trend; Anticipates ‘The Beekeeper’ Release

Josh Hutcherson, the heartthrob known for his role in ‘The Hunger Games,’ unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a fresh internet phenomenon. A TikTok video featuring a montage of his photos set to Flo Rida’s hit song ‘Whistle’ has made a meteoric rise to virality, amassing over 11 million views. This nine-year-old video has quickly earned the moniker of the new ‘Rickroll’—a term that harks back to the meme of surprising someone with Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ music video.

The Viral Whistle

The sudden resurgence of this video has left both the internet community and Hutcherson himself bemused. The actor first learned of his viral status during the holidays, courtesy of his brother and his brother’s boyfriend. The montage showcases images from an old photoshoot, a fact that adds an extra layer of bewilderment for Hutcherson, who has been relatively inactive on social media.

Despite his confusion, Hutcherson appreciates the humor behind this unexpected virality. He expressed his amusement during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating that the oddity of the internet never ceases to amaze him. Though he might not fully understand the craze, he embraces the hilarity that it brings.

‘The Beekeeper’ Buzz

While the internet is abuzz with the viral ‘Whistle’ video, Hutcherson is also turning heads for his upcoming role in the action/thriller film ‘The Beekeeper.’ Slated for theatrical release on January 12, the film is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

The film is directed by David Ayer, who, in an interview, highlighted the intense storyline and the stellar performances by the cast. The anticipation surrounding the film’s release adds another dimension to Hutcherson’s already exciting start to the year.

Whether it’s through a viral TikTok video or his promising new film, Hutcherson continues to captivate audiences around the globe. Amid the whirlwind of memes and movies, one thing is clear: Hutcherson’s star continues to shine brightly in the pop culture cosmos.