en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Josh Hutcherson Embraces Viral TikTok Trend; Anticipates ‘The Beekeeper’ Release

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Josh Hutcherson Embraces Viral TikTok Trend; Anticipates ‘The Beekeeper’ Release

Josh Hutcherson, the heartthrob known for his role in ‘The Hunger Games,’ unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a fresh internet phenomenon. A TikTok video featuring a montage of his photos set to Flo Rida’s hit song ‘Whistle’ has made a meteoric rise to virality, amassing over 11 million views. This nine-year-old video has quickly earned the moniker of the new ‘Rickroll’—a term that harks back to the meme of surprising someone with Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ music video.

The Viral Whistle

The sudden resurgence of this video has left both the internet community and Hutcherson himself bemused. The actor first learned of his viral status during the holidays, courtesy of his brother and his brother’s boyfriend. The montage showcases images from an old photoshoot, a fact that adds an extra layer of bewilderment for Hutcherson, who has been relatively inactive on social media.

Despite his confusion, Hutcherson appreciates the humor behind this unexpected virality. He expressed his amusement during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating that the oddity of the internet never ceases to amaze him. Though he might not fully understand the craze, he embraces the hilarity that it brings.

‘The Beekeeper’ Buzz

While the internet is abuzz with the viral ‘Whistle’ video, Hutcherson is also turning heads for his upcoming role in the action/thriller film ‘The Beekeeper.’ Slated for theatrical release on January 12, the film is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

The film is directed by David Ayer, who, in an interview, highlighted the intense storyline and the stellar performances by the cast. The anticipation surrounding the film’s release adds another dimension to Hutcherson’s already exciting start to the year.

Whether it’s through a viral TikTok video or his promising new film, Hutcherson continues to captivate audiences around the globe. Amid the whirlwind of memes and movies, one thing is clear: Hutcherson’s star continues to shine brightly in the pop culture cosmos.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
21 seconds ago
Ben Ranson Set to Mesmerize With Guitar at Headwaters Music and Arts
Ben Ranson, a notable guitarist, recognized for his intricate guitar compositions and comical original pieces, will be taking center stage at Headwaters Music and Arts in Bemidji on January 20. A native of Sebeka, Minnesota, and a graduate of the esteemed Berklee College of Music, Ranson’s performance promises to be a musical spectacle. Ranson’s Musical
Ben Ranson Set to Mesmerize With Guitar at Headwaters Music and Arts
Emily Rudd Expresses Excitement for 'Enies Lobby' Arc in Netflix's One Piece
2 mins ago
Emily Rudd Expresses Excitement for 'Enies Lobby' Arc in Netflix's One Piece
Luke Combs to Headline BetMGM's Big Game Bash in Las Vegas
2 mins ago
Luke Combs to Headline BetMGM's Big Game Bash in Las Vegas
Travis Scott Concert Damages Stanley Cup Trophy Amidst Ongoing Tour
43 seconds ago
Travis Scott Concert Damages Stanley Cup Trophy Amidst Ongoing Tour
A Quiet Place: Day One - A Dramatic Shift from Horror to Drama
2 mins ago
A Quiet Place: Day One - A Dramatic Shift from Horror to Drama
Own a Piece of 'Succession': Iconic Show Memorabilia Goes Under the Hammer
2 mins ago
Own a Piece of 'Succession': Iconic Show Memorabilia Goes Under the Hammer
Latest Headlines
World News
Boston College Women's Hockey Team Eyes Redemption in 45th Dunkin' Women's Beanpot
25 seconds
Boston College Women's Hockey Team Eyes Redemption in 45th Dunkin' Women's Beanpot
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
2 mins
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as 'Entertainment'
2 mins
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as 'Entertainment'
Liverpool Fans Unite to Make Sven-Goran Eriksson's Dream a Reality
2 mins
Liverpool Fans Unite to Make Sven-Goran Eriksson's Dream a Reality
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
3 mins
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
4 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
4 mins
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
6 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
7 mins
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
39 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app