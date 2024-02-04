Josh Brolin Hints at Thanos's Return to the Marvel Universe

As the intricate webs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continue to unfurl, actor Josh Brolin, who immortalized the character Thanos in the Infinity Saga, has sparked speculation about the villain's return to the superhero universe. In a recent interview with Comic Book, Brolin shared whispers he's heard about Thanos's potential comeback, pointing to the animated series 'What If...?' as a potential launchpad for a different rendition of the galactic tyrant.

Rumors of Thanos's Return

Brolin's revelation comes as a surprise to many fans, considering Thanos's frequent defeats in the MCU. However, the actor, taken aback himself, revealed that he recently learned Thanos holds the dubious honor of being the most killed-off Marvel villain. This fact hints at the fluidity and boundless possibilities within the Marvel universe, where characters often return in unexpected ways.

The Multiverse Saga and Beyond

The speculation of Thanos's return is set against the backdrop of the ongoing Multiverse Saga, a narrative arc that redefines the MCU by introducing various realities and timelines. With the multiverse in play, the return of Thanos, albeit in a different form or reality, becomes a plausible scenario. However, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm these rumors.

Upcoming Marvel Releases

While the speculation continues, Marvel Studios is preparing to roll out a line-up of highly anticipated movies. Key releases include 'Deadpool 3,' 'Captain America: Brave New World,' 'Marvel's Fantastic Four,' 'Marvel's Thunderbolts,' 'Blade (2025),' 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' scheduled to hit the big screen between 2024 and 2027.