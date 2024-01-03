en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jordyn and Jodie Woods: Sisters in Spotlight on ESSENCE GU’s Cover

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Jordyn and Jodie Woods: Sisters in Spotlight on ESSENCE GU's Cover

Setting a vibrant tone for the new year, Jordyn Woods, 26, and her sister Jodie Woods, 17, have graced the cover of ESSENCE GU, reflecting their unique styles and personalities. The Woods sisters have been captured in a triptych of editorial photoshoots, masterfully lensed by Tyrell Hampton and styled by Danasia Sutton.

Displaying Individuality Through Fashion

Jordyn’s style for the shoot exudes a sexy bombshell look, donning a range of outfits such as a black turtleneck dress complemented by silver jewelry, a black and sequin mini dress, and a colorful turtleneck dress. Her hair, adorned with brown and blonde highlights, adds to her captivating appearance. On the other hand, Jodie portrays a fun and flirty vibe, featuring in a jean fringe mini skirt and a black bodycon dress. Her high ponytail, accentuated with distinct baby hairs and curls, further enhances her youthful charm.

‘Partners In Prime: It Takes Two’

In a candid interview titled ‘Partners In Prime: It Takes Two’, Jordyn opens up about the intricacies of working in the entertainment industry alongside her sister. She also delves into her relationship with basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns and reflects on her navigation through a controversy involving the Kardashians. Jordyn admits that having Jodie in the same industry presents a unique set of challenges, but it also serves as a blessing as they support each other in this journey. Jodie, too, shares her insights on dealing with negativity, stressing the need to ignore online hate.

The Woods Sisters’ New Year Endeavors

Alongside their captivating cover feature, the Woods sisters join the ranks of several celebrities, including Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Coco Jones, in heralding the New Year’s Eve festivities. Jordyn was spotted cheering for her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, at his basketball game at Madison Square Garden, while other celebrities marked the occasion with performances and elaborate outfits.

The Woods sisters’ feature will grace the digital cover of ESSENCE GU and the print edition of ESSENCE’s January/February issue, offering readers an intimate look into their lives, aspirations, and resilience.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

