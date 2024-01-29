Jordan Post Company Debuts Commemorative 'Jeddah Exhibition 2024' Stamp Series

The Jordan Post Company has unveiled a fresh commemorative stamp series, christened 'Jeddah Exhibition 2024', to celebrate its involvement in the 5th edition of the Jeddah international exhibition of stamps and coins. This event, an international hub for philatelists and numismatists, is slated to kick off on January 31 and conclude on February 5.

New Edition, Old Memories

The highlight of this series is a reissued edition of a distinctive stamp — the Hijazi Railway Museum stamp, first issued in 1999. This stamp, once carrying a value of 300 fils, has now been re-released with a new denomination of one dinar. The vintage design of the Hijazi Railway Museum resonates with nostalgia, reminding collectors of the rich history and culture of the Hijaz region.

Accessible Collectibles

Adding more allure to this series is the pricing — the entire set is available at the same price of one dinar. This economical pricing not only gives stamp collectors the chance to own a piece of history but also encourages new enthusiasts to begin their journey into the fascinating world of philately.

Purchase Information

Those interested in owning the 'Jeddah Exhibition 2024' stamp series can acquire them at the Jordan Post Company's building in Al-Muqabalayn. The stamps will be available for purchase in the dedicated stamp collectors section starting Wednesday morning. This launch is a testament to the enduring appeal of tangible historical artifacts, even in a digital age.