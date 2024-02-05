Jordan Elsass Joins 'Forbidden Shadows' Video Book: A New Era of Storytelling

Actor Jordan Elsass, famed for his role as Jonathan Kent in the television series 'Superman & Lois', has been signed on to breathe life into the character of Asher Smizik in an innovative venture titled 'Forbidden Shadows'. A brainchild of Pocono Hybrid Productions, this project heralds a fresh wave in storytelling, deftly merging the realms of audiobooks and cinema.

Blurring the Lines between Audiobooks and Movies

'Forbidden Shadows' is an immersive adaptation of a young adult science fiction novel penned by E.J. Dales. The project aims to ignite a transformative experience for audiences by introducing a unique blend of various media formats. Each character in the narrative will be portrayed by a different actor. To further amplify the immersive aspect, the storytelling will be augmented with photos, videos, illustrations, special effects, and music.

Production Phases and Funding

The production of 'Forbidden Shadows' is progressing in three distinct phases. The current focus is on securing sponsors and funding. An engaging concept reel has already been fashioned to provide a glimpse of what the ambitious venture promises to deliver.

A New Chapter in Storytelling

The addition of Jordan Elsass to the project has sparked excitement among fans and the team alike. E.J. Dales, who holds a rich legacy of serving in the U.S. Navy and has an extensive background in photography and mass communications, expressed his elation about Elsass joining the project. The team is planning a live social media event on February 17, 2024, to allow fans to interact with the cast and gain deeper insights into the project.

The 'Forbidden Shadows' video book, with its blend of traditional and modern storytelling techniques, aims at reaching a broad audience. The project is designed to offer a family-friendly experience that transcends the boundaries of conventional storytelling formats.