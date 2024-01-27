Jonny Lee Miller: A Candid Reflection on Hollywood, Angelina Jolie, and Harvey Weinstein

British actor Jonny Lee Miller, renowned for his roles in 'Trainspotting' and 'Elementary', recently opened up about his journey through Hollywood, his missed opportunity with 'Romeo + Juliet', and his former marriage to Angelina Jolie. In an intimate conversation, Miller confessed his initial arrogance and lack of understanding of the industry, leading to missed opportunities and a rocky start in Hollywood.

Rejecting the Action Hero Path

One such incident Miller recalls is when he dismissed the idea of becoming an action star. His arrogance, combined with his naivety about the rules of the Hollywood 'game', led to missed opportunities that could have significantly shifted his career trajectory. Yet, over time, Miller found his footing, navigating through the challenges and the darker side of the industry.

A Dark Encounter: Harvey Weinstein

Among the darker encounters was Miller's and Jolie's experience with Harvey Weinstein. Jolie had confided in Miller about Weinstein's alleged assault, leaving him feeling furious and wanting to take action. Miller respected Jolie's decision on how to handle the situation but admits he was ready to confront Weinstein, reflecting his moral stance.

Jolie later praised Miller for his support during this challenging time, appreciating his efforts in spreading the word to other men about Weinstein's behavior.

Life Post Hollywood

Miller's narrative also covers his post-Hollywood career, including his appearances in American television and his return to the stage in London. His evolution from a young, naive actor in Hollywood to a seasoned performer reflects a journey of growth, resilience, and understanding.