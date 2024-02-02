Joni Mitchell to Perform at 2024 Grammy Awards: A Historic Return to the Stage

Iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to make a historical appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards. At the age of 80, this will be Mitchell's first performance at the prestigious event, making her return to the stage a highly anticipated event. Mitchell, a nine-time Grammy winner, has been nominated for 18 Grammys since 1976, marking a career that has influenced the music industry for decades.

Mitchell's Return to the Stage

Mitchell's return to live appearances follows her recovery from a brain aneurysm in 2015. Her comeback has been gradual, with her 2023 live album earning her a nomination in the best folk category. This album was recorded during a surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, hinting at her readiness to return to the public eye.

Performing Alongside the Stars

She is not the only star to grace the stage at the Grammy Awards. Mitchell will be performing alongside other music stars such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, and SZA. Adding to the anticipation, the executive producer has hinted at potential performances by Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Billy Joel.

A Legacy in the Music Industry

Mitchell's impact on the music industry is undeniable. Known as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of her time, she has produced numerous hit tracks including Chelsea Morning, Big Yellow Taxi, and Free Man In Paris. Her Grammy wins span from 1970 to 2022, underlining her enduring relevance and influence in the music world.