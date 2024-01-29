Joni Mitchell to Make Historic First Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards

On February 4th, the 66th Grammy Awards are set to take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Among the constellation of stars set to perform, an iconic artist will step onto the Grammy stage for the first time: Joni Mitchell. Following her 20-year hiatus from live performance, this marks a significant return for a woman who has been a powerful influence on artists across the globe.

Mitchell's Grammy History

Mitchell is no stranger to the Grammy's. Since receiving her first award in 1969, she has garnered nine Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. Her latest award, Best Historical Album, was won just last year in 2022. This year, she's up for Best Folk Album for 'Joni Mitchell at Newport', a testament to her enduring talent and appeal.

A Return to Live Performance

Mitchell's appearance at the Grammy's follows a series of live performances, signaling her return to the stage after two decades. She has graced audiences at the Newport Folk Festival, the Echoes Through the Canyon festival, a Gershwin Prize concert, and performed alongside Brandi Carlile at the Hollywood Bowl. Her return has been welcomed with open arms, reflecting the enduring love and respect for her music.

Star-Studded Lineup

Joining Mitchell in performance are a host of acclaimed artists. Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billy Joel are all scheduled to perform. Moreover, U2 will be performing from their Sphere residency in Las Vegas. The Grammy Awards will be broadcasted on CBS and Paramount Plus, with Trevor Noah returning for his fourth year as host.

In conclusion, the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards is set to be an unforgettable evening. Joni Mitchell's performance marks a significant moment in her career and a testament to her enduring influence on the music industry.