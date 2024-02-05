Music legend Joni Mitchell delivered a stirring debut performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, captivating the audience with her rendition of "Both Sides, Now." The visually striking setting, with the 80-year-old icon seated in a golden armchair, surrounded by crystal chandeliers, enhanced the emotional atmosphere of her performance.

Return to Limelight

This marked a significant comeback for Mitchell, who suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015. Her return to the limelight began with her appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021, followed by performances at the Newport Folk Festival and Gorge Amphitheatre in 2023. The Grammy's stage saw her performing alongside musicians like Brandi Carlile, Jacob Collier, and Allison Russell.

Ilia Beauty's Contribution

Mitchell's radiant look for the evening was crafted by makeup artist Molly Greenwald using products from Ilia Beauty. Ilia Beauty, known for its clean formulas and natural complexion products, was the perfect choice to achieve an "ultra-luminous, blushed skin" effect. Greenwald's aim was to highlight Mitchell's features with a classic, glowing look, using Ilia's sheer and natural formulas.

Legacy of Joni Mitchell

Beyond the captivating performance, Mitchell's appearance was a reminder of her enduring legacy in the music industry. With a career spanning over five decades, she has won 10 Grammy Awards, including the Best Folk Album she accepted earlier in the day. The singer-songwriter, despite health setbacks including a battle with polio and a 2015 aneurysm, was able to deliver an unforgettable performance, leaving a memorable impression on both the live audience and viewers at home.