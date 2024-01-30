Jonathan Bailey: Erotic Energy, Career Choices, and a Nod to Timberlake

Jonathan Bailey, renowned for his roles in 'Bridgerton' and 'Fellow Travelers', recently engaged in an enlightening conversation with fellow actor and creator of 'Crashing', Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for Interview magazine. The exchange, candid and brimming with warmth, peeled back layers of Bailey's professional journey and personal essence.

A Chemistry Machine on Screen

Waller-Bridge, an acclaimed actor herself, lauded Bailey's unique 'erotic energy', referring to him as 'a chemistry machine'. Bailey responded by attributing his nuanced understanding of tension to Waller-Bridge, developed during his tenure on her show, 'Crashing'. Playing Sam, a character teeming with sexual energy, Bailey reminisced about the specific traits that defined his role and the distinct dynamism of the show.

Inspired by Justin Timberlake's Double Denim Look

A lighter note during the conversation was a humorous reference to Justin Timberlake's iconic double denim look. Bailey revealed that it inspired his character's frosted tips hairstyle on 'Crashing'. This anecdote, a delightful gem in the conversation, reflects Bailey's commitment to crafting his character's physicality and persona.

From Shakespeare to Stardom

Winner of the 2024 Critics Choice Award, Bailey also spoke about his passion for Shakespeare, his career aspirations from his early days, and the liberating sensation of feeling 'free' while performing. As an openly gay actor, he shed light on his selective approach to roles, with his recent decision to star alongside Matt Bomer in 'Fellow Travelers', a romantic period drama, described as a 'no-brainer'.

Gratitude and Responsibility

Concluding the conversation, Bailey expressed gratitude for his current position to make choices in his career, acknowledging the rarity and responsibility associated with this privilege. According to him, every opportunity is a chance to create something meaningful, a mindset that reflects his commitment to his craft.