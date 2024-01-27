Jonas Brothers' Inaugural Performance in India: Nick Jonas Embraces the 'National Jiju' Title

The Jonas Brothers – Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas – have made their inaugural performance in India at the music festival, Lollapalooza. This event is particularly significant for Nick Jonas, who has seen a surge in popularity in the country following his marriage to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. Affectionately known among Indian fans as the 'National Jiju', or 'national brother-in-law', Nick Jonas has firmly established his cultural presence in India.

Embracing Indian Culture on Stage

During the concert, Nick took the opportunity to further embrace Indian culture. He sang the Indian song 'Tu Maan Meri Jaan' in a duet with artist King, much to the delight and surprise of the audience. The crowd responded enthusiastically, cheering him on with calls of his nickname 'Jiju', showing their affection and acceptance of Nick, despite the absence of his wife Priyanka Chopra who was in Los Angeles with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Indian Fans' Endearing Support

Fans expressed their support for Nick Jonas, acknowledging his efforts to understand and embrace their culture. One fan noted, 'The support for Nick while Priyanka is away is really endearing. He's really become one of our own.' Nick has previously expressed his love for Indian cuisine, particularly dosa, and often attributes his cultural knowledge and appreciation to his wife Priyanka.

Celebrating with the Jonas Brothers

Following the concert, Natasha Poonawala, a notable figure in the Indian social scene, threw a party for the Jonas Brothers. The event saw numerous celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry in attendance, further cementing the Jonas Brothers' warm reception in India and marking a successful debut performance.