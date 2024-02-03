Jon Bon Jovi Honored as 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year, Pens Wedding Song

Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi has been named the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year, joining a hallowed roster of previous honorees like Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton, Tom Petty, and Bruce Springsteen. The 33rd annual benefit gala, set to unfurl at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will feature an array of performances in Bon Jovi's honor and aims to amass funds for MusiCares' initiatives dedicated to the health and welfare of the music community.

Recognition for Philanthropy

Bon Jovi's selection as the honoree is a testament to his philanthropic endeavors, including his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which underscores his belief in community-based charitable work. Acknowledging the accolade with humility, Bon Jovi expressed his profound gratitude, emphasizing the significance of his inclusion among such legendary figures.

A Night of Celebration

The MusiCares Person of the Year gala is set to be a grand affair, featuring performances by artists like Sammy Hagar and Wolfgang Van Halen. The evening's agenda includes a cocktail reception, dinner, live auction, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The event, taking place two days prior to the Grammy Awards, intends to augment the Recording Academy’s MusiCares Foundation's resources, assisting musicians in need of medical, financial, and personal aid.

Personal Milestones: Music and Family

Beyond his illustrious career and philanthropic endeavors, Bon Jovi is a family man at heart. He revealed writing a song titled 'Kiss The Bride' for his daughter Stephanie's wedding, hoping it will become a future staple at marriage ceremonies. However, he remained uncertain about performing at his son Jake's wedding with actress Millie Bobby Brown, yet he lauded the couple, acknowledging their shared dedication to their careers and appreciating the love and support they receive from their families.