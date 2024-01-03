en English
Arts & Entertainment

Joker Xue Joins The Elite Circle Of Mandopop ‘Jewels’ In Singapore

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Joker Xue Joins The Elite Circle Of Mandopop ‘Jewels’ In Singapore

Chinese singer Joker Xue has skyrocketed to fame in Singapore, joining the esteemed ranks of the ‘Jewels’ of Mandopop. In an unprecedented feat, Xue swiftly sold out all three nights of his Extraterrestrial World Tour concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with a total of 24,000 tickets snatched up within hours of their release in October.

A Swift Rise to Stardom

Organized by local concert promoter iMe Singapore, the overwhelming demand for Xue’s concert was attributed to his engaging persona and sincere interactions with fans. Born and raised in Shanghai, Xue’s career took off with the release of popular songs such as ‘Serious Snow’ and ‘Ugly’. His signature song, ‘Actor’, has garnered more than 94 million plays on Spotify.

(Read Also: Changi Airport’s ‘Shall We Just Go?’ Campaign Promotes Spontaneous Travel)

From Skyscraper to Extraterrestrial

Starting in 2021, Xue’s Extraterrestrial World Tour has toured numerous major Chinese cities, including Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Shanghai. This follows the resounding success of his 2018 Skyscraper World Tour, which cemented his popularity amongst millennials, Gen Z, and younger Gen Xers.

(Read Also: Singapore’s CDC Issues Warning on Phishing Scams Tied to Voucher Scheme)

Resilience and Dedication

Despite battling a cold during his recent performance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Xue expressed regret for not being able to perform at his best, evidencing his dedication to his craft and fans. His resilience and talent, coupled with his engaging persona, have allowed him to ascend to the elite circle of Mandopop stardom, exemplifying the vibrancy of the Mandopop scene in Singapore and the loyalty of its fanbase.

Arts & Entertainment China Singapore
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

