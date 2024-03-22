Joker: Folie à Deux Transforms into Jukebox Musical with Phoenix, Gaga Leading Cast

The Joker and Harley Quinn are set to serenade audiences in "Joker: Folie à Deux," but the inclusion and number of original songs remain shrouded in mystery. Insiders close to the production of Todd Phillips' much-anticipated sequel to "Joker" have revealed to Variety that the film is poised to be "mostly a jukebox musical," featuring at least 15 reinterpretations of "very well-known" songs. Among these, "That’s Entertainment" from the 1953 musical "The Band Wagon," famously linked with Judy Garland, has been mentioned. The possibility of adding one or two original songs to the final version exists, though details about the composers or performers of these potential tracks are yet to be disclosed. According to sources, Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Oscar-winning composer behind the original "Joker" film, is expected to "infuse her distinctive, haunting [music] cues" into each number. Warner Bros has opted not to comment on these developments.

Advertisment

Jukebox Musicals: A Box Office Hit Formula

Jukebox musicals, celebrated for incorporating popular songs into their narratives, have historically achieved significant box office success. Films such as "Mamma Mia!" and "Moulin Rouge!", the latter receiving eight Oscar nominations, exemplify the genre's appeal. "Joker 2" is anticipated to break new ground in the realm of traditional musicals, setting a precedent for future projects within this narrative style.

Star-Studded Cast and Plot Speculations

Advertisment

Though specific plot details of "Folie à Deux" remain under wraps, the drama is rumored to unfold in and around Arkham Asylum. Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga headline the cast, with Phoenix reprising his role as the titular Joker and Gaga stepping into the shoes of Harley Quinn. Supporting roles are filled by Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, alongside Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson. Phillips has collaborated with Scott Silver on the screenplay, promising a compelling narrative for audiences.

Anticipation and Budget Concerns

Variety reports that the budget for the sequel has surged to $200 million, a significant increase from the original film's $60 million budget. This sequel stands as one of Warner Bros' most eagerly awaited releases, following the success of "Dune: Part Two" and preceding high-profile projects like George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice". The original "Joker" movie, a Golden Lion winner at the Venice International Film Festival, grossed over $1 billion worldwide and led the Oscars with 11 nominations. Early discussions suggest a possible premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival.

The inclusion of Phoenix, a best actor award winner for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, and Gaga, a 13-time Grammy winner with a successful Hollywood transition, underscores the high expectations for "Joker: Folie à Deux." Scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 4, the film is set to explore new territory, both in terms of narrative and musical composition. As the release date approaches, fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the DC universe.