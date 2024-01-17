Johnson County Anticipates New Entertainment Center with The Rush Funplex Expansion in Shawnee

The anticipation is palpable in Johnson County, where residents eagerly await the addition of a new entertainment hub. The Rush Funplex, an amusement powerhouse boasting five locations across the United States, has set its sights on a vacant space previously occupied by Incredible Pizza at 13110 W. 62nd Terrace in Shawnee.

The Rush Funplex: From Utah to Kansas City

Originally based in Utah, The Rush Funplex has successfully established a thriving spot in Kansas City's Northland. This expansion into Shawnee marks a significant stride for the company, further cementing its presence in Kansas. The City Planning Commission of Shawnee has given the green light to the project, which now awaits approval from the City Council.

A New Wave of Entertainment

The proposed Funplex is set to be a one-stop shop for amusement and adventure. Visitors can expect to dive into a foam pit, conquer rock climbing walls, engage in spirited bumper car competitions, navigate through laser tag games, and putt their way to victory on mini-golf courses. This family-friendly entertainment center represents a fresh wave of diversion that Johnson County residents have been yearning for since the closure of Springfield-based Incredible Pizza in July 2022.

Johnson County: A Rising Entertainment Hub

The Rush Funplex's arrival in Shawnee isn't an isolated occurrence. Rather, it's part of a larger trend that's turning Johnson County into a burgeoning entertainment hotspot. A slew of developments are underway throughout the county. Merriam Cinemark is set for a transformation into Gamescape, a theater and family center. Meanwhile, the former Sprint World Headquarters in Overland Park is gearing up to house Andretti Indoor Karting. Even Overland Park's old Incred-A-Bowl is undergoing a metamorphosis into a restaurant and retail space, with Beastified gym and nutrition store claiming the first spot.

As The Rush Funplex prepares to bring its unique blend of fun to Shawnee, the residents of Johnson County can look forward to an enriched entertainment landscape. The transformation is a testament to the area's growth and evolution, offering a promising glimpse into a future filled with exhilarating experiences.