en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Johnny Keep Walking!’ Hits the Mark at Box Office with its Comedy on Workplace Issues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
‘Johnny Keep Walking!’ Hits the Mark at Box Office with its Comedy on Workplace Issues

The satirical comedy ‘Johnny Keep Walking!’ has achieved notable success at the box office, taking the top spot for three consecutive days since the beginning of 2024. The film has captivated a young audience with its humorous yet insightful depiction of workplace issues and has amassed a considerable gross of over 340 million yuan ($47.6 million) since its release on December 29.

A Triumph for Director Dong Ruinian

This marks the third directorial project for Dong Ruinian, a distinguished filmmaker and scriptwriter. The narrative centers around a factory fitter who, due to a clerical error during company downsizing, is erroneously transferred to the headquarters of a commercial group. As the HR manager scrambles to conceal the mistake, the fitter inadvertently climbs the corporate ladder and uncovers a corruption scandal involving a high-ranking official.

Inspiration Behind the Film

Dong Ruinian developed the concept for the film approximately five years ago after researching internet companies and finding inspiration in the absurdities of the corporate environment.

Striking a Chord with the Audience

The film’s relatable themes, such as challenging workplace dynamics, excessive overtime, and management disputes, have struck a chord with young professionals, earning the movie an 8.1 rating on Douban, a leading review platform in the country.

0
Arts & Entertainment China
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan Opens up about His Tough 2023 and the Pillars of His Strength

By BNN Correspondents

'Off the Stage': An Emotional Journey of a Former Yueju Opera Actress

By BNN Correspondents

'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles

By BNN Correspondents

AJR Announces 'The Maybe Man Tour' 2024: First-Ever Arena Show at Chase Center

By BNN Correspondents

Glastonbury Festival Founder Michael Eavis Knighted for Contributions ...
@Agriculture · 4 mins
Glastonbury Festival Founder Michael Eavis Knighted for Contributions ...
heart comment 0
Women Rock! Day: Celebrating the Female Titans of the Rock Genre

By BNN Correspondents

Women Rock! Day: Celebrating the Female Titans of the Rock Genre
Alexander Torres: A Telenovela Star Breaking Barriers for the LGBTQ+ Community

By BNN Correspondents

Alexander Torres: A Telenovela Star Breaking Barriers for the LGBTQ+ Community
Summer Walker: The R&B Prodigy’s Career, Relationships, and Impact

By BNN Correspondents

Summer Walker: The R&B Prodigy's Career, Relationships, and Impact
Twinkle Vashisht Goes Public with Relationship, Shares Views on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Controversies

By BNN Correspondents

Twinkle Vashisht Goes Public with Relationship, Shares Views on 'Bigg Boss 17' Controversies
Latest Headlines
World News
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
20 seconds
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
23 seconds
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
26 seconds
India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
Kenya's Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence
44 seconds
Kenya's Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections
1 min
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
1 min
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
1 min
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
1 min
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
2 mins
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
9 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
39 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app