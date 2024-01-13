en English
Arts & Entertainment

John Zorn’s Tzadik Records: A Sudden Shift to Streaming Sparks Debate

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
John Zorn’s Tzadik Records: A Sudden Shift to Streaming Sparks Debate

An unexpected turn in the music industry was witnessed in September when the catalog of Tzadik Records, helmed by the esteemed Jewish musician and composer, John Zorn, started to populate on streaming platforms like Spotify. This marked a significant deviation for the label, which had previously withheld its innovative Jewish music from digital streaming services.

Reactions to the Shift

The shift triggered a range of reactions from fans and contributors. Some celebrated Zorn’s decision, acknowledging the pressing need for artists to conform to new music distribution models. However, others expressed apprehension over the potential loss of the comprehensive artistic experience provided by physical media and the financial implications for artists stemming from the low payouts of streaming services.

The Debate: Streaming vs Physical Media

The discussion extended to the quality of music on streaming platforms and the contention that artists should receive better compensation. The debate underscores the significant shift in how consumers access music and the broader implications of these changes for artists and the music industry.

Impact on Zorn’s Collectors

Interestingly, Zorn’s fanbase, known for its infatuation with amassing physical copies of his work, may not markedly alter their purchasing habits, despite the newfound availability of streaming options. The overarching sentiment among this group is that while streaming now constitutes a part of the music industry, it’s crucial to continue endorsing artists by acquiring physical releases that proffer a more complete artistic experience.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

