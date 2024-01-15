John Waters Reveals His Unconventional Film Taste: An Eclectic Range from Exploitation to Art Films

The realm of cinema is an expansive universe, teeming with diverse genres and distinctive narratives. One filmmaker who has navigated this cosmos with an unconventional compass is John Waters. Known for his provocative, underground movies like ‘Pink Flamingos’ and ‘Multiple Maniacs’, Waters has challenged mainstream sensibilities with his celebration of the camp, the over-the-top, and the joyously fun. His unique taste in films mirrors his own eccentric work, as revealed in a recent interview with NPR.

A Broad Spectrum of Affinities

Waters’ cinematic palate encompasses a wide array of genres. From exploitation and B-movies to art films, his favorites serve as an eclectic medley that reflects his distinctive style. Among the films he recommended is ‘Sins of the Fleshapoids’ by Mike Kuchar, a campy sci-fi/comedy from 1965 that exudes the flamboyant charm Waters is known for.

Feminist Cinema and Emotional Depth

Waters also highlighted ‘Wanda’ by Barbara Loden, a feminist film exploring the desolation of an abused woman. The filmmaker praised the movie for its remarkable acting and the emotional depth it conveys, demonstrating his appreciation for strong narratives and compelling performances.

Relevance in the Era of Internet Dating

Continuing with his recommendations, Waters brought attention to ‘The Honeymoon Killers’, a crime drama based on the true story of a murderous couple. He described the film as particularly relevant in the age of internet dating, suggesting that the narrative’s dark themes continue to resonate in today’s society.

Blaxploitation and the Celebration of Genre

Expressing his fondness for blaxploitation films, Waters spotlighted ‘Baadasssss!’ by Mario Van Peebles. The film, which celebrates the genre and chronicles the making of ‘Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song’, one of its most successful movies, faced racial censorship, a theme that resonates with Waters’ own experiences in the film industry.

Appreciation for Extreme Entertainment

Despite the decline of exploitation cinema, Waters continues to appreciate films like ‘Final Destination 3′ for their extreme and entertaining qualities, even when met with mixed critical responses. This enduring admiration for unconventional cinema highlights Waters’ unique taste, underscoring his role as an unorthodox figure in the world of film.