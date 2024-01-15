en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

John Waters Reveals His Unconventional Film Taste: An Eclectic Range from Exploitation to Art Films

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
John Waters Reveals His Unconventional Film Taste: An Eclectic Range from Exploitation to Art Films

The realm of cinema is an expansive universe, teeming with diverse genres and distinctive narratives. One filmmaker who has navigated this cosmos with an unconventional compass is John Waters. Known for his provocative, underground movies like ‘Pink Flamingos’ and ‘Multiple Maniacs’, Waters has challenged mainstream sensibilities with his celebration of the camp, the over-the-top, and the joyously fun. His unique taste in films mirrors his own eccentric work, as revealed in a recent interview with NPR.

A Broad Spectrum of Affinities

Waters’ cinematic palate encompasses a wide array of genres. From exploitation and B-movies to art films, his favorites serve as an eclectic medley that reflects his distinctive style. Among the films he recommended is ‘Sins of the Fleshapoids’ by Mike Kuchar, a campy sci-fi/comedy from 1965 that exudes the flamboyant charm Waters is known for.

Feminist Cinema and Emotional Depth

Waters also highlighted ‘Wanda’ by Barbara Loden, a feminist film exploring the desolation of an abused woman. The filmmaker praised the movie for its remarkable acting and the emotional depth it conveys, demonstrating his appreciation for strong narratives and compelling performances.

Relevance in the Era of Internet Dating

Continuing with his recommendations, Waters brought attention to ‘The Honeymoon Killers’, a crime drama based on the true story of a murderous couple. He described the film as particularly relevant in the age of internet dating, suggesting that the narrative’s dark themes continue to resonate in today’s society.

Blaxploitation and the Celebration of Genre

Expressing his fondness for blaxploitation films, Waters spotlighted ‘Baadasssss!’ by Mario Van Peebles. The film, which celebrates the genre and chronicles the making of ‘Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song’, one of its most successful movies, faced racial censorship, a theme that resonates with Waters’ own experiences in the film industry.

Appreciation for Extreme Entertainment

Despite the decline of exploitation cinema, Waters continues to appreciate films like ‘Final Destination 3′ for their extreme and entertaining qualities, even when met with mixed critical responses. This enduring admiration for unconventional cinema highlights Waters’ unique taste, underscoring his role as an unorthodox figure in the world of film.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Ke Huy Quan Trains for New Action Movie Amid Career Resurgence
Ke Huy Quan, the acclaimed actor renowned for his performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, is currently immersing himself in rigorous training for an upcoming action movie. This film, a new venture into the action genre, is produced by none other than the eminent David Leitch, known for his work on high-octane films such
Ke Huy Quan Trains for New Action Movie Amid Career Resurgence
'Succession' Wins Big at 2024 Critics Choice Awards Amidst Nicholas Braun's Personal Celebration
23 mins ago
'Succession' Wins Big at 2024 Critics Choice Awards Amidst Nicholas Braun's Personal Celebration
2024: A Banner Year for Movies and TV Shows
23 mins ago
2024: A Banner Year for Movies and TV Shows
Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Teasers
1 min ago
Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Teasers
Zulfikar 'Angel' Noor: An Unexpected Star Rising in the Entertainment Industry
2 mins ago
Zulfikar 'Angel' Noor: An Unexpected Star Rising in the Entertainment Industry
Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff Champion Cleanliness Drive at Mumbai's Oldest Ram Temple
17 mins ago
Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff Champion Cleanliness Drive at Mumbai's Oldest Ram Temple
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
25 seconds
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
33 seconds
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
47 seconds
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
52 seconds
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
53 seconds
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
55 seconds
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
1 min
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
1 min
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
1 min
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app