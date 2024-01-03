John Vincent Returns to The Lyric Theater for A Night of Music and Stories

Talented Chicago-based singer, John Vincent, is slated to make a highly anticipated return to The Lyric Theater in Blue Island. Vincent’s upcoming performance, aptly titled ‘An Evening with John Vincent’, is scheduled for January 5, 2024. In a show that promises to be as captivating as it is poignant, the singer will share in-depth tales from his life, touching on his personal battles with mental illness and his father’s struggle with Lewy body Parkinson’s disease.

A Melange of Musical Tribute

The Chicagoan’s performance will not only offer insights into his life but will also serve as a tribute to several iconic artists. Audiences can look forward to Vincent’s renditions of classics by Louis Armstrong, Johnny Cash, and Frank Sinatra. Beyond the music, Vincent’s show is set to underscore the importance of extending kindness, especially in the midst of challenging times.

Rooted in Chicago

John Vincent, born and bred on Chicago’s South Side and presently residing in the North Park community, shares a profound connection with the city. His musical journey saw him as the resident performer at Ditka’s, a steakhouse christened after former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka, from 2001 to 2018. His captivating performances there opened the door for him to become the resident national anthem singer for the Chicago Cubs in 2003.

A Career of Resounding Notes

Vincent’s career has echoed with significant achievements, including performing at the 2016 World Series where his rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ fetched him acclaim from pop icon Lady Gaga. His partnership with the Chicago Police Department for performances outside nursing homes in 2020 showcased his commitment to community outreach. He also lent his voice to Chicago’s bid for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Copenhagen and has graced various prestigious stages such as Duke University, Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, and the Pentagon.