en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

John Vincent Returns to The Lyric Theater for A Night of Music and Stories

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
John Vincent Returns to The Lyric Theater for A Night of Music and Stories

Talented Chicago-based singer, John Vincent, is slated to make a highly anticipated return to The Lyric Theater in Blue Island. Vincent’s upcoming performance, aptly titled ‘An Evening with John Vincent’, is scheduled for January 5, 2024. In a show that promises to be as captivating as it is poignant, the singer will share in-depth tales from his life, touching on his personal battles with mental illness and his father’s struggle with Lewy body Parkinson’s disease.

A Melange of Musical Tribute

The Chicagoan’s performance will not only offer insights into his life but will also serve as a tribute to several iconic artists. Audiences can look forward to Vincent’s renditions of classics by Louis Armstrong, Johnny Cash, and Frank Sinatra. Beyond the music, Vincent’s show is set to underscore the importance of extending kindness, especially in the midst of challenging times.

Rooted in Chicago

John Vincent, born and bred on Chicago’s South Side and presently residing in the North Park community, shares a profound connection with the city. His musical journey saw him as the resident performer at Ditka’s, a steakhouse christened after former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka, from 2001 to 2018. His captivating performances there opened the door for him to become the resident national anthem singer for the Chicago Cubs in 2003.

A Career of Resounding Notes

Vincent’s career has echoed with significant achievements, including performing at the 2016 World Series where his rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ fetched him acclaim from pop icon Lady Gaga. His partnership with the Chicago Police Department for performances outside nursing homes in 2020 showcased his commitment to community outreach. He also lent his voice to Chicago’s bid for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Copenhagen and has graced various prestigious stages such as Duke University, Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, and the Pentagon.

0
Arts & Entertainment Mental Health Crisis United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Olivia Rodrigo: A Local Star's Global Ascent

By BNN Correspondents

Wicked Times: A Unique Blend of Real and Virtual in Gaming

By Salman Khan

MCU's 'What If...?' Series: A Missed Opportunity in Gaiman's '1602' Adaptation?

By BNN Correspondents

Digital Transformation in Lithuania's Gambling Industry: A Look at Current Trends and Future Prospects

By Salman Khan

Nintendo's New Year Sale: 'This War of Mine' at Unprecedented 95% Disc ...
@Gaming · 4 mins
Nintendo's New Year Sale: 'This War of Mine' at Unprecedented 95% Disc ...
heart comment 0
Sterling K. Brown in ‘American Fiction’: A Shift in Black Representation

By BNN Correspondents

Sterling K. Brown in 'American Fiction': A Shift in Black Representation
Renowned Attack on Titan Animator Satoshi Iwataki Passes Away at 60

By BNN Correspondents

Renowned Attack on Titan Animator Satoshi Iwataki Passes Away at 60
Manali Winter Carnival: A Festive Blend of Art, Culture and Environmental Awareness

By BNN Correspondents

Manali Winter Carnival: A Festive Blend of Art, Culture and Environmental Awareness
2024: A Landmark Year for Regional Indian Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Landmark Year for Regional Indian Cinema
Latest Headlines
World News
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
44 seconds
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
1 min
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
1 min
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
1 min
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
2 mins
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
2 mins
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
2 mins
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
2 mins
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
2 mins
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app