John Ridley Unveils Details of Scrapped Eternals Marvel TV Series

Academy Award-winning writer, John Ridley, has finally broken his silence about his previously undisclosed Marvel TV series project for ABC. Developed in 2015, the project was shrouded in mystery with no details released until now. Confirming much speculation, Ridley disclosed that the project was a television adaptation of the Marvel superhero group, the Eternals.

From Mystery to Revelation

The project, which remained a secret for years, was finally unveiled by Ridley during his recent appearance on the Comic Book Club podcast. It was here that he revealed the project had been scrapped. According to Ridley, his version of the Eternals was not just ‘so f-king weird’, but was also markedly different from the 2021 film adaptation of the same comic series.

A Glimpse into the Unseen

Ridley’s vision for the pilot episode was filled with dark and eccentric elements. In one instance, a teenager uses a power drill on himself, while another character is seen sleeping in a bathtub. These bizarre details hint at a starkly different narrative direction than the mainstream Marvel productions.

A Misfit in the Marvel Universe?

Ridley, known for his unique storytelling style, admitted that his tastes, which often diverge from the mainstream, may not have been the best fit for the project. He suggested that the Eternals adaptation required a more popular approach to cater to a broader audience. Reflecting on the project’s termination, Ridley concluded that it was probably for the best that the project didn’t proceed with him at the helm. His unique style, he conceded, may not have been in sync with the expectations of a wider audience.