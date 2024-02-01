John Oliver Looks Back At 'The Daily Show' Tenure; Jon Stewart Returns For 2024 Election

In a recent episode of the interview series "Hot Ones," comedian John Oliver took a walk down memory lane, revisiting his tenure as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." A particular incident from 2006 stood out, where Oliver broke his nose during a civil war reenactment segment for the show. This mishap and the subsequent reaction from his colleagues, Oliver noted, made him feel like a part of the team.

A Harrowing Dream Come True

Oliver worked on "The Daily Show" from 2006 to 2013, a period he described as both harrowing and a dream come true. He candidly shared that despite the occasional physical casualties, the experience forged his career and shaped his comedic perspective. The host of the Emmy-winning HBO program "Last Week Tonight" since 2014, Oliver is a testament to the influence and legacy of "The Daily Show."

High Praise for Jon Stewart

During the interview, Oliver also expressed his admiration for Jon Stewart, who helmed "The Daily Show" during his time on the program. Stewart, known for his sharp wit and biting political satire, led the show for 16 years before handing over the reins to Trevor Noah in 2015. Oliver lauded Stewart's unique ability to blend humor with hard-hitting social commentary, a trait that continues to inspire his own approach to political satire.

Stewart's Anticipated Return

In an interesting twist, Jon Stewart has announced his return as the program's host on Mondays for the 2024 election cycle, with a rotation of hosts covering the rest of the week. This announcement marks Stewart's return to the series after his departure just as Trump was becoming a candidate. While his presence will be limited to Mondays and only through the end of the election season, viewers eagerly anticipate Stewart's take on a world that has vastly changed during his absence.