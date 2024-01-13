John Miller’s Urban Imagery Exhibition: A Unique Perspective on Cityscapes

John Miller, the artist whose work sparks the imagination with urban imagery and eye-teasing disjunctions, is exhibiting his latest collection at the Meliksetian Briggs gallery in Dallas. This exhibition, which runs until January 20th, is not to be confused with the works of the late Englishman of the same name known for beach scenes. Miller, who divides his time between New York and Berlin, presents an extraordinary exploration of perspectives through a variety of media.

Unique Displays of Urban Imagery

One of Miller’s pieces, ‘Sideboard’, strikes a chord of surrealism, featuring a male mannequin in a swimsuit bisected by a blue boogie board. The arrangement of the mannequin is inverted, with the swimmer’s head and torso positioned below and his abdomen and legs above. This piece, like many others in the exhibition, reflects Miller’s fascination with urban landscapes and his unique approach to blending various elements and perspectives in his art.

Challenging Perspectives

‘Reflection’, a wall-size work, effectively manipulates perspectives. It uses four photographic angles to depict urban high-rises framed by contrasting walls of crumbling, peeling tiles and polished granite. A round mirror included in the scene adds another layer of complexity, reflecting a view behind the observer. The depiction is so precise that it challenges the viewer’s perception of their physical presence in the scenes.

The Power of ‘NO’

Another key feature of the exhibition is the series of photographic scenes overlaid with brown acrylic-and-paste patches and the word ‘NO’. These pieces are executed with such precision that they challenge the viewer’s perception of their physical presence in the scenes. The exhibition also includes graphite drawings showcasing everyday scenes of people walking and talking on sidewalks, a common sight in urban landscapes.

The exhibition promises to be an eye-opening exploration of urban landscapes through the eyes of an artist who is not afraid to challenge perceptions and present the ordinary in extraordinary ways. John Miller’s exhibition is a testament to his ability to blend urban elements and perspectives in a way that captivates and challenges viewers.