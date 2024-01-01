en English
Arts & Entertainment

John Mayer Sparks Laughter on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
As the world bid adieu to 2023 and ushered in the New Year, a unique spectacle unfolded on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show, featuring the Grammy-winning musician, John Mayer. Broadcasting remotely from a cat cafe in Tokyo, Mayer’s deadpan humor and the unusual setting set the stage for an unforgettable segment that left hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in fits of laughter.

A Hilarious Episode

As Anderson Cooper struggled to maintain composure, the backdrop of the cat cafe with its resident felines added to the hilarity of the situation. Mayer, keeping a straight face, fed the cats with what he described as ‘a gelatinous cat paste.’ His casual conversation about enjoying a drink or two while chatting with the cats had Cooper doubled over with laughter, forcing him to compose himself off-screen.

Unorthodox Celebrations

The broadcast also marked a noteworthy shift from the network’s previous ‘no drinking’ policy. The hosts were seen taking shots of alcohol every hour, suggesting a change in CNN’s on-air protocol. Despite the unexplained correlation between Mayer’s appearance from a cat cafe and the consumption of alcohol, the hosts, along with Mayer, appeared to relish the unorthodox celebration.

Going Viral

Adding to the charm, Mayer hinted at potential future plans with Dead & Company during the broadcast. Currently on a solo tour that runs through early spring, Mayer’s unexpected call from the cat bar led to a viral moment on social media, demonstrating the power of humor and spontaneity in capturing the global audience’s attention.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

