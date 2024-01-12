en English
Arts & Entertainment

John Malkovich and Robert Rodriguez’s Century-Long Anticipation: ‘100 Years’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
John Malkovich and Robert Rodriguez's Century-Long Anticipation: '100 Years'

Esteemed actor John Malkovich, celebrated for his surreal role in ‘Being John Malkovich’, has delved into a project that surmounts even the unusual: the sci-fi short film titled ‘100 Years’. This cinematic venture, directed by the acclaimed Robert Rodriguez, first took shape in 2015 and co-stars Shuya Chang and Marko Zaror. The unique concept of the film lies in its release date- November 18th, 2115. This implies that none, including Rodriguez or the cast, will witness the audience’s reaction to their creation.

A Cinematic Time Capsule

The film is more than just a piece of art; it’s a time capsule, securely locked within a safe, scheduled to crack open a century after its completion. This idea transcends the traditional boundaries of filmmaking and advertisement, introducing an unprecedented concept of long-term audience anticipation.

Tying Art and Advertisement

Interestingly, the film is intertwined with an advertising campaign for Louis XIII Cognac, a brand renowned for its 100-year creation process. In an attempt to mirror the brand’s legacy, the film’s release date was set a century after its production. This intertwining of art and advertisement showcases an ingenious marketing strategy, yet retains the essence of the film.

Invitation to the Future

In an impressive extension of the concept, a thousand metal tickets have been minted for the descendants of the recipients to attend the premiere. This move ensures the relevance of the film for future generations and keeps the curiosity alive.

The Film’s Veil of Secrecy

Despite the undercurrent of marketing, Malkovich, who also penned the script, holds high regard for the project’s concept, describing it as ‘elegant and emotionally charged.’ However, the plot remains confidential. It’s speculated that Louis XIII Cognac will hold a pivotal role in the narrative, further emphasizing the blend of film and brand promotion.

The ‘100 Years’ project stands as a testament to the enduring influence of Rodriguez’s and Malkovich’s work. It challenges not only the norms of advertisement but also the very perception of film creation and consumption, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

Arts & Entertainment France
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

