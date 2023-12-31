en English
Arts & Entertainment

John Legend’s Surprising Birthday Duet with 50 Cent Stirs Diverse Responses

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:10 pm EST
John Legend marked his 45th birthday with an unexpected musical collaboration during a celebratory event in New York City. The award-winning musician shared a stage with rapper 50 Cent, where they performed the latter’s classic hit, ’21 Questions’. It was during this performance that Legend surprised the audience by jumping in to deliver the iconic hook originally sung by Nate Dogg.

Unexpected Collaboration Lights Up the Stage

50 Cent, renowned for his gritty verses and catchy hooks, began the performance solo. He held the audience’s attention, delivering both the rhythmic verses and the melodic chorus of ’21 Questions’. It was at this point where the night took an unexpected turn, with John Legend spontaneously joining in to sing the chorus. The live audience responded with enthusiasm, their cheers echoing around the venue as they celebrated Legend’s birthday.

Social Media Reactions: A Mixed Bag

While the in-person audience reveled in the impromptu collaboration, reactions on social media were divided. Some users offered humorous critiques of Legend’s rendition, comparing his soulful delivery to a ‘church crooner’ or a ‘negro spiritual’. Despite the online critique, the overarching mood of the event remained euphoric, testament to the power of live music.

50 Cent Enjoying the Moment

Amidst the light-hearted atmosphere and the online roasting, 50 Cent appeared to relish Legend’s contribution to the performance. The rapper, known for his candid nature, seemed to thoroughly enjoy the unexpected musical crossover, adding a unique twist to Legend’s birthday celebrations. The event served as a reminder that music, in its many forms, continues to bring people together, regardless of the varied opinions it may spark.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

