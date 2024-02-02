John Green's 'Turtles All the Way Down' Film Set for 2024 Release on Max

Acclaimed author John Green has announced that the long-awaited film adaptation of his 2017 novel 'Turtles All the Way Down' will exclusively be available for streaming on Max later this year. The film's journey from page to screen has been a winding one, beginning with Fox 2000 Pictures in December 2017. However, the project experienced delays after the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company resulted in the dissolution of Fox 2000. The film finally found its home when New Line Cinema acquired the project and commenced production in the spring of 2022.

Unveiling the Stellar Cast

The film adaptation features a star-studded cast. Leading the ensemble is Isabela Merced, known for her upcoming roles in the superhero films 'Madame Web' and 'Superman: Legacy'. She takes on the role of the 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes. The narrative follows Aza's journey as she grapples with anxiety and the trials of adolescence. The cast is rounded off by Cree Cicchino, Felix Mallard, Judy Reyes, Maliq Johnson, J. Smith-Cameron, Poorna Jagannathan, and Hannah Marks, who also serves as the director of the film.

Scripted by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker

The script for 'Turtles All the Way Down' comes from the creative minds of Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker. Berger and Aptaker have a knack for capturing the complexities of human emotions, making them the perfect choice to translate Green's emotive and introspective novel to the silver screen.

A Journey from Page to Screen

The process of adapting 'Turtles All the Way Down' has been far from straightforward. After the initial agreement with Fox 2000 Pictures, the project was put on hold due to the company's closure following the acquisition by The Walt Disney Company. It was only when New Line Cinema stepped in that the film found its footing again. Despite the challenges, anticipation for the adaptation has remained high among Green's fans, who eagerly await the chance to see Aza's story in a new light.