John Goodman Rallies Support for Repertory Theatre Amid Financial Crisis

In a heartfelt display of support, renowned actor and St. Louis native, John Goodman, joined hands with the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) for its Rally for the Rep Holiday Benefit Experience. The event aimed to bolster the theater’s fundraising efforts and prevent the cancellation of its upcoming season. The financial struggle faced by the theater, largely induced by the pandemic and a sharp drop in subscribers, has put its future performances in jeopardy.

John Goodman’s Rally for the Rep

Goodman, acclaimed for his stellar performances on screen, used the platform to share his passion for live performance. He recounted tales of his past audition failures at The Rep, adding a touch of personal connection to the event. His involvement didn’t stop at storytelling, as he insisted on personally covering his travel and accommodation expenses to maximize the fundraiser’s profits.

Facing the Financial Crisis

The Rep’s financial woes are a result of significant revenue losses it endured in 2020 and 2021. The number of subscribers has plummeted from 12,000 in 2019 to a mere 3,000 currently. This drastic reduction came after an unsuccessful attempt to diversify the theater’s audience base, which did not resonate with its existing subscribers.

As of January 4, The Rep has successfully raised 80% of its ambitious $2.5 million goal, which equates to 30% of its operating budget. However, the theater had to cancel two productions due to these financial difficulties. If the fundraising goal is not met, it may also have to cancel future productions, including the much-anticipated ‘August: Osage County’.

The Rep’s Battle with Diversification

The former artistic director of The Rep, Hana Sharif, faced significant resistance and some backlash in her attempts to diversify the theater’s offerings and audience. Despite the challenges, several recent productions under her direction were successful, and the theater is currently in the process of hiring a new artistic director.

The ongoing global pandemic has further compounded The Rep’s financial crisis. With the industry facing a global shutdown and changing audience habits, the theater’s struggle is a stark reflection of the broader challenges faced by the performing arts sector.