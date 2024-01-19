John Early Stars in 'Stress Positions,' Premiering at Sundance

John Early, known for his comedic personas, offers a nuanced performance in 'Stress Positions,' a feature film making its debut at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. In the film, set against the backdrop of summer 2020, Early portrays Terry Goon, a character described as a 'bourgeois clown.' The narrative unfolds on the 4th of July as Terry hosts a BBQ at a Brooklyn brownstone, all while caring for his injured nephew amidst the pandemic. The day spirals into chaos as Early's character, who is excessively concerned with appearances and the optics of progressivism, unravels over the course of the evening.

Exploring Identity and Morality through Farce

'Stress Positions' is directed by Theda Hammel and serves as a tightly scripted farce, delving into themes of identity, the strain of maintaining a facade of moral correctness, and the ridiculousness of attempting to package complex issues into digestible narratives.

The film marks a shift for Early, who has become known for playing similar roles. However, with 'Stress Positions,' Early hopes to retire this persona. The film provides a platform for Early to reflect on the character's—and his own—past behavior and the pursuit of social acceptance and correctness.

A Comedy Marked by Real Challenges

Despite its comedic nature, the production of 'Stress Positions' faced real challenges. An exploded toilet and Early's herniated disc, which was eventually written into the storyline, were among the hurdles encountered during filming. However, these challenges could not deter the team's determination, resulting in a film that critiques millennial liberalism and the pitfalls of obsessing over an image of goodness.

'Stress Positions': A Critique of Millennial Liberalism

'Stress Positions' is more than a comedy. It is a critique of millennial liberalism and the dangers of adhering too closely to an image of virtue. Through Early's character, the film explores the pressure to appear morally correct and the absurdity of trying to fit complex issues into simple narratives.