John de Lancie Weighs in on Potential Star Trek: Legacy Spinoff

John de Lancie, best known for portraying the iconic character Q in the Star Trek franchise, has shared his perspective on a post-credit scene from the Star Trek: Picard finale. Initially, de Lancie had high hopes that this scene could pave the way for a spinoff series. However, now, he feels that the window of opportunity for the spinoff, often referred to as Star Trek: Legacy, may have closed.

Shifting Tides in the Star Trek Universe

De Lancie attributes the dwindling prospects of Star Trek: Legacy to a confluence of circumstances, including the Writers Guild of America strike and the franchise's production team deciding to chart a different course for Star Trek. The actor suggests that despite the warm reception to the third season of Picard, the franchise's attention had already drifted towards another Star Trek show.

Production Shifts and New Beginnings

Adding weight to his assertion, de Lancie highlighted the commencement of principal photography for Star Trek: Section 31. The new series boasts a fresh cast with Michelle Yeoh, Kacey Rohl, and Omari Hardwick leading the lineup. While the start of this new show doesn't necessarily spell the end for Star Trek: Legacy, de Lancie's observations suggest a shift in the franchise's focus.

A Lost Opportunity or a Change of Direction?

Despite his lack of optimism for Star Trek: Legacy's future, de Lancie shared valuable insights on how his character Q could have enriched the series. He believes Q's potential to address 'big philosophical issues' and act as a catalyst for the show's characters would have brought a unique dynamic to the spinoff. Star Trek fans can still enjoy the adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: Picard, available for streaming on Paramount+.