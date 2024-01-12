en English
Arts & Entertainment

John Corbett’s Jacket: An Emblem of Aidan Shaw’s Evolution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
John Corbett’s Jacket: An Emblem of Aidan Shaw’s Evolution

John Corbett, widely recognized for his role as Aidan Shaw in HBO’s ‘Sex and the City,’ recently stepped into the spotlight donning a jacket that has become a symbol of his character in the reboot, ‘And Just Like That…’. The actor was sighted at the premiere of ‘Masters of the Air’ alongside his wife, Bo Derek, wearing the ‘Trailmaster’ jacket, a piece that retails for $595, distinguished by its plaid flannel lining.

A Style Synonymous with Aidan Shaw

The ‘Trailmaster’ jacket is not new to Corbett’s public appearances. Fans may recall the actor sporting a similar jacket at the ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ premiere in 2016. Interestingly, Corbett himself suggested the jacket for the show, having owned a Belstaff jacket and advocating for its classic, non-trendy appeal.

Costume Designers on Aidan’s Evolution

Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago have described the ‘Trailmaster’ jacket as a representation of Aidan’s evolution towards a more polished yet understated style. This shift in style is reflective of Aidan’s success following the sale of his furniture enterprise. Rogers stressed the strategic avoidance of ostentation and visible branding in Aidan’s wardrobe, aligning with a ‘stealth wealth’ aesthetic.

Corbett’s Jacket: A Conversation Starter

The choice of the ‘Trailmaster’ jacket has not been without controversy. Despite the mixed reactions, Corbett continues to wear the divisive piece, sparking conversations among ‘Sex and the City’ fans and beyond. Whether you love it or hate it, Corbett’s jacket choice is undeniably a testament to his character’s distinctive style, resonating with viewers and adding an extra layer to Aidan Shaw’s personality.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

