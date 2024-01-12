en English
Arts & Entertainment

John Corbett and Bo Derek Step Out for ‘Masters of the Air’ Premiere

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:09 pm EST
John Corbett and Bo Derek Step Out for ‘Masters of the Air’ Premiere

John Corbett and Bo Derek, the Hollywood couple who exchanged vows in a hushed ceremony in 2020, graced the premiere of ‘Masters of the Air’ at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California. The event saw them rubbing shoulders with notable personalities like Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Austin Butler. Adorned in harmonizing black attires, they conversed with attendees and acknowledged the families of veterans present at the event.

A Rare Public Appearance by the Private Duo

Corbett, acclaimed for his performance in ‘Sex and the City’, and Derek, the ’10’ actress, have been a couple for close to two decades. The duo’s appearance at the premiere marks a rare public outing for them, reflecting their cherished privacy, as underscored by their discreet wedding announcement.

‘Masters of the Air’ – A Historical Drama on the ‘Bloody Hundredth’

‘Masters of the Air’, an Apple TV+ historical drama, is a brainchild of Spielberg and Hanks and follows their earlier collaborations, ‘Band of Brothers’ and ‘The Pacific’. The series spotlights the U.S. Army and Air Force’s 100th Bomb Group, colloquially known as the ‘Bloody Hundredth’. The premiere was accentuated by a presentation of surviving members of the group and kin of the depicted individuals.

Release Date and Schedule

The show will debut with the first two episodes on January 26, with subsequent episodes being released weekly thereafter.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

