en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

John Boyega’s Unique Bond with Star Wars Prop: A Glimpse into the Actor’s Passion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
John Boyega’s Unique Bond with Star Wars Prop: A Glimpse into the Actor’s Passion

In an industry where props often serve as mere tools of the trade, British actor John Boyega’s connection to a lightsaber prop from Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens breaks the norm. Boyega, who played the character Finn in the film, described receiving the Jedi weapon as a moment of deep significance, akin to the parting of clouds and the descent of doves. Such was his attachment to the prop, he kept it close throughout filming, not permitting anyone else to handle it.

A Touching Connection

Boyega’s affinity for the lightsaber transcended the line between actor and character, blurring the boundaries between reality and the fantasy world of Star Wars. It became more than a prop; it was a symbol of his journey in the iconic saga. The actor’s enthusiasm was palpable as he spoke of his attempts to convince director J.J. Abrams to let him keep the lightsaber after filming.

Upcoming Star Wars Endeavors

Meanwhile, the Star Wars universe continues to expand with upcoming projects. Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey in a new Star Wars movie releasing in 2026. The film will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, marking a significant milestone as a woman of color takes the directorial helm of a Star Wars movie.

Star Wars enthusiasts can also look forward to other projects, including a film set during the dawn of the Jedi, directed by James Mangold, and a movie directed by Dave Filoni that serves as the culmination of the ‘Mandoverse’.

Boyega’s Legacy and Future

As The Force Awakens is set to premiere in the UK on December 18, Boyega’s portrayal of Finn and his unique connection to the lightsaber will undeniably leave a lasting imprint on Star Wars’ history. The actor’s passion, reflected in his attachment to the prop, bodes well for his future roles in the entertainment industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cadena SER Ushers in a New Era with Major Reshuffle in Programming and Personnel

By BNN Correspondents

Xbox Game Pass Ushers in 2024 with Exciting Additions to its Gaming Lineup

By Salman Khan

Kelly Clarkson's Magical Onstage Moments in 2023: From Duets with Kids to Officiating Weddings

By BNN Correspondents

'Bad Girls': 25 Years of Trailblazing Representation on Television

By BNN Correspondents

Stray Kids’ Styling Controversy: Fans Demand Change, Send Protest Tr ...
@Fashion · 4 mins
Stray Kids’ Styling Controversy: Fans Demand Change, Send Protest Tr ...
heart comment 0
Ranbir Kapoor Sparks Speculation with Cop Look in Ad Shoot

By BNN Correspondents

Ranbir Kapoor Sparks Speculation with Cop Look in Ad Shoot
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan’s Performance, Couple’s Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines

By Salman Khan

Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
Don Omar Celebrates 25-year Career with Grand ‘Back to Reggaeton’ Tour

By BNN Correspondents

Don Omar Celebrates 25-year Career with Grand 'Back to Reggaeton' Tour
Puja Banerjee Set to Dazzle as Miss Elina in ‘Cabaret’

By Rafia Tasleem

Puja Banerjee Set to Dazzle as Miss Elina in 'Cabaret'
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
16 seconds
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
27 seconds
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
33 seconds
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
36 seconds
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
1 min
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
1 min
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
2 mins
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
3 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
3 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
20 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
35 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app