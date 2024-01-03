John Boyega’s Unique Bond with Star Wars Prop: A Glimpse into the Actor’s Passion

In an industry where props often serve as mere tools of the trade, British actor John Boyega’s connection to a lightsaber prop from Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens breaks the norm. Boyega, who played the character Finn in the film, described receiving the Jedi weapon as a moment of deep significance, akin to the parting of clouds and the descent of doves. Such was his attachment to the prop, he kept it close throughout filming, not permitting anyone else to handle it.

A Touching Connection

Boyega’s affinity for the lightsaber transcended the line between actor and character, blurring the boundaries between reality and the fantasy world of Star Wars. It became more than a prop; it was a symbol of his journey in the iconic saga. The actor’s enthusiasm was palpable as he spoke of his attempts to convince director J.J. Abrams to let him keep the lightsaber after filming.

Upcoming Star Wars Endeavors

Meanwhile, the Star Wars universe continues to expand with upcoming projects. Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey in a new Star Wars movie releasing in 2026. The film will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, marking a significant milestone as a woman of color takes the directorial helm of a Star Wars movie.

Star Wars enthusiasts can also look forward to other projects, including a film set during the dawn of the Jedi, directed by James Mangold, and a movie directed by Dave Filoni that serves as the culmination of the ‘Mandoverse’.

Boyega’s Legacy and Future

As The Force Awakens is set to premiere in the UK on December 18, Boyega’s portrayal of Finn and his unique connection to the lightsaber will undeniably leave a lasting imprint on Star Wars’ history. The actor’s passion, reflected in his attachment to the prop, bodes well for his future roles in the entertainment industry.