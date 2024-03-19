John Bellany's Early Masterpiece 'The Players' Expected to Garner £50,000 at Glasgow Auction

Set against the backdrop of an eager art market, an early painting by the late, celebrated artist John Bellany, titled 'The Players', is poised to command between £30,000 and £50,000 at a forthcoming auction in Glasgow. Crafted in 1967, during Bellany's tenure at the Royal College of Art in London, this piece mirrors the artist's introspective journey, featuring him and a companion in a musical duet, and is a part of a larger collection of 10 Bellany works slated for sale at McTear's Scottish Contemporary Art Auction on March 28.

Rare Glimpse into Bellany's Early Genius

Much of John Bellany's oeuvre is celebrated for its raw, emotive power and intricate narrative depth, qualities that are vividly present in 'The Players'. This painting, an oil on board, is a testament to Bellany's early exploration of identity and companionship, set within the cultural vibrancy of London's art scene. The rarity of such early works coming to auction has sparked significant interest, with McTear's director Magda Ketterer noting the exceptional nature of these pieces and the comparison of Bellany's work during this period to that of Rembrandt by art critic Brian Sewell.

Collectors' Fervour and Auction Highlights

The auction not only showcases 'The Players' but also features another significant piece, 'The Portrait of Albert Irvin RA', painted in 1987 and estimated to fetch between £8,000 and £12,000. Bellany's artwork continues to captivate collectors and art aficionados alike, with his works being a staple in both celebrity collections and prestigious galleries worldwide, including the Tate and National Galleries of Scotland in the UK, and the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The high demand for Bellany's art is underscored by the record sales of his other works, such as 'The Finnon Smoker' and 'The Bass Rock Fable', which previously sold for £80,000 and £12,000, respectively.