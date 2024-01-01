en English
Arts & Entertainment

John Abraham buys a bungalow in Mumbai for Rs 70.83 crore

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
John Abraham, a prominent Bollywood actor, has made a notable investment in the real estate sector by acquiring a bungalow in Khar, Mumbai. The property, a 5,416 square feet bungalow set on a generous 7,722 square feet of land, was purchased for a sum of Rs 70.83 crore. This transaction was officially registered on December 27, 2023, accompanied by a hefty stamp duty of Rs 4.24 crore paid by Abraham.

Location and Significance of the Property

The bungalow is strategically situated on Linking Road, a major retail and educational hub in the bustling city of Mumbai. This move by Abraham deviates from the recent trend of Bollywood celebrities opting for apartments in high-rise buildings due to the space constraints that Mumbai is infamous for. Owning bungalows in such prime location is usually a preference of veteran figures in the entertainment industry, making this acquisition a significant milestone in Abraham’s career.

The Real Estate Market in Khar

As per the reports from local brokers, the per square foot price for residential real estate in Khar varies from Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000, depending on the location and quality of the property. This acquisition by Abraham, therefore, marks a substantial investment in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential areas.

Other Bollywood Figures in Real Estate News

In related news, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has recently been in the spotlight for renting out a commercial space at an annual rental of Rs 2.07 crore and gifting one of his bungalows to his daughter, Shweta Nanda. The article also references the redevelopment of Aamir Khan’s Pali Hill building by MICL as another example of Bollywood’s involvement in the city’s real estate scene.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

