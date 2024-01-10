Joey King Speaks Out on Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Release

Actress Joey King, recognized for her role in the Netflix series ‘The Kissing Booth’, has voiced her support and delight for the recently freed individual she portrayed in the Hulu series ‘The Act’. The individual in question is Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose convoluted real-life narrative inspired the Hulu series and led to King’s portrayal receiving widespread critical acclaim. Nominations for King’s performance included an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award, a Satellite Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

King refrained from commenting on potential plans to meet Blanchard or whether they have spoken since her release. Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison after serving a sentence of approximately eight years for the second-degree murder of her mother. Despite the undeniable success of ‘The Act’, the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard has since expressed that the series exaggerated elements of her story for the sake of entertainment.

Blanchard’s Perspective

Blanchard has publicly stated that she has no plans to watch the limited series, as she is currently working on a docuseries that aims to share her version of the actual events that transpired. Her objective is to provide a more accurate portrayal, offering insights and nuances that may have been overlooked or dramatized in ‘The Act’.

Blanchard’s Life Post-The Act

Following the release and success of ‘The Act’, Blanchard’s personal life underwent significant changes. She ended her first engagement after the series’ premiere, and the show’s depiction of her life impacted her relationship with her then-fiancé, Ken. Despite these challenges, Blanchard has since married Ryan Anderson and continues to defend him against online trolls. Through her upcoming docuseries, she hopes to clarify misconceptions and shed light on her journey, both past and present.