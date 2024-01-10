en English
Arts & Entertainment

Joey King Speaks Out on Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Release

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Actress Joey King, recognized for her role in the Netflix series ‘The Kissing Booth’, has voiced her support and delight for the recently freed individual she portrayed in the Hulu series ‘The Act’. The individual in question is Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose convoluted real-life narrative inspired the Hulu series and led to King’s portrayal receiving widespread critical acclaim. Nominations for King’s performance included an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award, a Satellite Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

King refrained from commenting on potential plans to meet Blanchard or whether they have spoken since her release. Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison after serving a sentence of approximately eight years for the second-degree murder of her mother. Despite the undeniable success of ‘The Act’, the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard has since expressed that the series exaggerated elements of her story for the sake of entertainment.

Blanchard has publicly stated that she has no plans to watch the limited series, as she is currently working on a docuseries that aims to share her version of the actual events that transpired. Her objective is to provide a more accurate portrayal, offering insights and nuances that may have been overlooked or dramatized in ‘The Act’.

Following the release and success of ‘The Act’, Blanchard’s personal life underwent significant changes. She ended her first engagement after the series’ premiere, and the show’s depiction of her life impacted her relationship with her then-fiancé, Ken. Despite these challenges, Blanchard has since married Ryan Anderson and continues to defend him against online trolls. Through her upcoming docuseries, she hopes to clarify misconceptions and shed light on her journey, both past and present.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

