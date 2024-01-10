en English
Arts & Entertainment

Joey Fatone and AJ McLean Team Up for ‘A Legendary Night’ Tour

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Joey Fatone and AJ McLean Team Up for ‘A Legendary Night’ Tour

Pop music enthusiasts are in for a treat as Joey Fatone, formerly of *NSYNC, and AJ McLean, of Backstreet Boys fame, have announced their collaborative tour, ‘A Legendary Night.’ Set to kick off on March 15 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA, the tour will journey across various US cities, including Rancho Mirage, CA, Wallingford, CT, Boston, MA, Newark, NJ, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Orlando, FL, and Jacksonville, FL.

A Nostalgic Musical Journey

The tour promises fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a mix of choreography, iconic hits from the 1990s and early 2000s, and performances by a seven-piece band. The shows will also feature intimate storytelling segments, offering fans a unique glimpse into the lives and careers of these pop superstars.

Continuing a Successful Collaboration

This tour is a continuation of previous collaborations between Fatone and McLean, who have performed together at various events such as ‘Joey Fatone & Friends — Welcome to Tampa 90s Party’ and ‘The AFTR PRTY’ Las Vegas residency. This latest venture is slated to bring the same energy and camaraderie that fans have come to enjoy from the duo.

Surprises in Store

During an Instagram Live chat, Fatone and McLean teased fans with what to expect from the tour. Fatone assured fans of a ‘wheel of songs’ segment, where different tracks will be performed each night, offering a unique experience at every show. McLean hinted that he would also perform some of his new tracks, adding another layer of excitement to the tour.

Tickets for ‘A Legendary Night’ are available for pre-sale, with the general sale starting on January 12. The tour comes on the heels of a successful year for Fatone, who reunited with his *NSYNC bandmates at the previous year’s MTV VMAs, and the release of their first song in 22 years, ‘Better Place,’ for the Trolls Band Together single.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

