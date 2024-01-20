Joey Bada$$ Ushers in New Era With 'Passports & Suitcases', Discusses 'Power Book III' Exit

On January 19, in celebration of his 29th birthday, renowned rapper Joey Bada$$ released his new track, "Passports & Suitcases." The release was announced on his Instagram, where he urged fans to interact with the post. The song, which introduces a departure from Joey Bada$$'s traditional boom bap style, features his collaboration with Kenyan singer KayCyy and has received mixed reactions from fans.

A New Sound, a New Journey

The track, produced by boysarerolling, immerses listeners into a woozy sonic world, mirroring the early morning vibes of an airport. It showcases Joey Bada$$ serenading his love interest with his tantalizing bars, a stark contrast to his previous works. The music video accompanying the song portrays the rapper dressed in a camel-colored beanie, surrounded by designer suitcases, symbolizing themes of romance and travel.

From Music to Acting and Back

Concurrently, Joey Bada$$ addressed the removal of his character, Unique, from the 'Power' spinoff, 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan.' The rapper expressed disappointment over his character's exit, citing it as a consequence of attempting to balance his music and acting careers. Despite the setback, he hinted at his continued commitment to his music ventures.

Future Endeavors in Music

Joey Bada$$ confirmed the release of new music in January, coinciding with his birthday celebrations. This announcement aligns with his previous promise to fans and marks his return to the music scene. His latest track, "Passports & Suitcases," is a part of his upcoming album and is now available for listening.