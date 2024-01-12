en English
Arts & Entertainment

Joel Kinnaman on Aging and Evolution of His Astronaut Character in ‘For All Mankind’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
Joel Kinnaman on Aging and Evolution of His Astronaut Character in ‘For All Mankind’

The narrative universe of the Apple TV+ series ‘For All Mankind’ has been expanding beyond the earthly confines, transforming its characters with each passing season. The alternate history space drama, created by Robert D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert, imagines a world where the space race never ended, with the United States, Russia, and North Korea contending for Mars colonization.

Astronaut Aging: An Unexplored Territory

Joel Kinnaman, who brings to life the astronaut Ed Baldwin, exudes a palpable sense of excitement as he discusses the evolution of his character over three decades. From embodying an all-American hero archetype, Ed transitions into a complex, flawed individual grappling with aging and its consequences. As Season 4 draws to a close, Ed’s physical capabilities face the test of time, resulting in conflicts with his friend and fellow astronaut Danielle Poole, portrayed by Krys Marshall.

New Faces in the Astronaut Troupe

Daniel Stern made his debut in Season 4 as Eli, the new head of NASA. Stern reveals that he sourced inspiration for his role from former Chrysler boss Lee Iacocca. Toby Kebbell, another Season 4 addition, portrays Miles, an opportunistic laborer on Mars. Miles’ character wrestles with the pressures of his precarious situation and confronts a personal identity crisis, adding a new dimension to the storyline.

Psychological Trauma and Interpersonal Dynamics

As the series unfolds, it delves deeper into the psychological impacts of trauma on the characters. The dynamics between them sway with the weight of personal struggles and the immensity of their responsibilities. The series underscores the human element amid the grandeur of space exploration, ensuring the viewers remain tethered to the narrative’s emotional core.

